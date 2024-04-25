Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-market stock movers are a great way to start Thursday as we check out all of the hottest news moving shares this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, clinical trial data, a delisting notice and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock is rocketing more than 78% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) shares are soaring over 28% after launching an artificial intelligence (AI) real estate buyer’s agent.
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) stock is surging more than 22% after reacquiring a flu treatment.
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) shares are rising over 19% with strong early morning trading.
- Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) stock is increasing close to 18% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares are gaining 17% on strong trading today.
- Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) stock is climbing more than 13% on positive clinical trial data.
- HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) shares are getting an over 13% boost with no clear news this morning.
- Cia Energetica DE Minas (NYSE:CIG) stock is jumping more than 12% on Thursday.
- Alpha Technology (NASDAQ:ATGL) shares are up over 12% today.
10 Top Losers
- GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL) stock is diving more than 28% as Meta Platforms stock falls with its latest earnings report.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares are retreating over 25% following a delisting warning.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock is tumbling more than 24% after announcing a transfer to the OTC Market.
- Barfresh Food (NASDAQ:BRFH) shares are taking an over 15% beating this morning.
- ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) stock is dropping more than 14% today.
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) shares are sliding nearly 14% with its earnings release.
- Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FBY) stock is decreasing 13% alongside META shares.
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares are slipping over 12% on Thursday.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) stock is dipping more than 12% this morning.
- AGBA Group (NASDAQ:AGBA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11% following a recent merger.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.