Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) stock is rocketing more than 68% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) shares are soaring over 26% alongside secondary offering news.
- GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) stock is surging close to 24% following Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) latest earnings report.
- T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) shares are gaining more than 22% for the same reason.
- Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) stock is rising over 22% alongside TSLA earnings.
- XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) shares are increasing more than 22% without any clear news this morning.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) stock is climbing over 19% with the release of its 2023 annual report.
- Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) shares are heading more than 16% higher after releasing its Q1 earnings report.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock is getting an over 13% boost with its Q1 earnings release.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares are up more than 13% following a goodwill impairment assessment.
10 Top Losers
- Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) shares are plummeting more than 35% alongside its latest earnings report.
- Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) stock is diving over 24% after announcing its earnings date.
- GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) shares are dropping more than 23% after TSLA’s earnings report.
- T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ) stock is falling over 23% for the same reason.
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares are sliding 20% without any clear news.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock is decreasing more than 19% today.
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares are slipping nearly 16% on Wednesday morning.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock is dipping over 15% ahead of a reverse stock split tomorrow.
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) shares are declining more than 14% following a rally yesterday.
- Ostin Technology (NASDAQ:OST) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 11%.
