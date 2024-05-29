If You Can Only Buy One Crypto in May, It Better Be One of These 3 Names

The crypto markets are seeing a strong rally this year. This makes it the perfect time to look at the top cryptos to buy for long-term gains. From the meme-coin frenzy, to the long awaited approval of Ethereum (ETH-USD) and Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETFs, 2024 is shaping up to be a solid year for the crypto asset class.
While crypto heavyweights like Bitcoin and Ethereum are the obvious choice for outsized returns, many investors are also looking at alternative cryptos that could capitalize on the market confidence. Newer crypto names offer high growth potential but are currently undervalued, allowing investors to get in while prices are low. These cryptos offer utility, virality and the potential to generate sizable gains.
99Bitcoins (99BTC)
In a world of meme-fueled coins, 99Bitcoins (99BTC-USD) is what I would call a high-utility play. Widely considered to be the go-to platform for crypto resources, the education tool has made crypto accessible to the masses. Right from novice and expert investors.
As a leader in this space, 99Bitcoins has built a strong user-base by taking a community driven approach to learning. The company’s courses have 2.8 million subscribers and members can share their crypto insights and lessons on its Discord server.
This year 99Bitcoins doubled down on its e-learning efforts with the introduction of its “Learn to Earn” model. This tool lets users earn 99BTC, the crypto’s native token, by completing challenges and learning about crypto on the platform.
Investors who are active in the 99BTC community can also earn staking rewards on Ethereum and gain access to special training courses and VIP community groups. The company raised $1.5 million in its presale with many analysts predicting a 10x return on this crypto.
99BTC is one of the top cryptos to buy this month for its long-term potential.
5th Scape (5SCAPE)
As someone who’s extremely bullish on the future of VR, 5th Scape (5SCAPE-USD) is a crypto that’s definitely on my radar this month. A true novelty in the market, the VR coin is the first of its kind and hopes to take the virtual reality experience to the next level. Utilizing specialized headsets and gaming chairs, 5th Scape will provide an immersive gaming journey with incredible visuals and intuitive controls using its blockchain platform.
In addition to its cutting-edge technology, 5th Scape will also create a VR ecosystem complete with games, animations and resources. Developers and gamers can join a collaborative marketplace to share resources and create their own VR experiences. Transactions on the platform will be performed using the native coin 5SCAPE and holders will receive early game access and discounts.
5thscape raised an impressive $6M in its presale and given its massive potential some analysts predict returns could hit 100x. The coin is currently listed for 0.00327 cents and is expected to hit the market at 1 cent. This means that early investors of 5SCAPE will benefit from a 200% price increase before trading even begins.
This VR token shows signs of explosive returns with its unique offering and a successful presale in the books. 5SCAPE is among the top cryptos to buy this month if you want a piece of the VR pie.
Fetch.ai (FET)
AI has dominated the markets in 2024, and this list would not be complete without a crypto that’s making waves in the space. One name that stands out from the crowd is Fetch.ai (FET-USD). The company provides scaling tools for companies to build and monetize AI-powered platforms. It hopes to create a ‘decentralized AI marketplace’ where the benefits of AI would be accessible to all.
Fetch.ai plans to do this with the help of autonomous agents on its blockchain platform. These software programs, with the help of machine learning, would be able to perform tasks with zero human intervention. Fetch.ai uses a combination of the Proof of Stake and Proof of Work models to execute tasks on the blockchain. In the future, this could help automate tasks across various industries from supply chain to finance.
As a leading AI project in the crypto space, Fetch.ai has experienced a strong run this year. This was driven by the market sentiments towards AI and a surging interest in AI powered tools on the blockchain. The AI company’s strong market position makes this a good crypto to buy this May.
On the date of publication, Divya Premkumar did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.