Ethereum Price Predictions: Where Will ETH ETF Approval Take the No. 2 Crypto?

Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Tuesday as likely approval for an ETH exchange-traded fund (ETF) has investors excited this morning.
The big news here is the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reaching out to firms that would offer ETH ETFs. The agency is seeking updated filings that would be amended with new rules to allow for the spot ETFs.
The reason this is exciting is that it improves the chances of the SEC approving ETH ETFs. Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas argue that this takes the chance of approval from 25% to 75%.
Investors are awaiting news on Ethereum ETFs that is likely to come this week. The deadline for the SEC to weigh in on VanEck’s spot Ether ETF is May 23.
With that comes questions about how high ETH might head alongside ETF approval. Let’s check that out below with the latest Ethereum price predictions!
Ethereum Price Predictions
- Binance offers a 30-day Ethereum price estimate of $3,791.49 per coin.
- CoinPedia is next on our list with its bullish estimate that the ETF news could push ETH above its previous all-time high of $4,891.
- CryptoNews also argues that approval could push Ethereum back into the $4,000 range.
To put those price predictions in perspective, Ethereum was trading for $3,776.74 as of this writing. Investors will note that ETH is also up 22% over the prior 24 hours as of Tuesday morning.
Investors will want to stick around for more of the latest crypto news!
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.