If You Can Only Buy One Flying Car Stock in May, It Better Be One of These 3 Names

These are the best flying car stocks to buy in May

By Andy Kim, InvestorPlace Contributor May 28, 2024, 7:00 am EDT

  • Consider buying these three flying car stocks this month.
  • Joby Aviation (JOBY): First air taxi plan and strong partnership in the Middle East 
  • Lilium NV (LILM): New $114 million raised and partnership with Lufthansa 
  • Eve Holdings (EVEX): The firm has promising growth potential 
Source: klyaksun / Shutterstock

While flying cars can be an unfamiliar concept for most, it may be our new future. This relatively new industry has the potential to revolutionize the way we travel. At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58.1% for the next 15 years, the flying car industry shows an outstanding growth potential. Due to the inherent high risk in the industry, investors should do their due diligence before buying to ensure that they are only investing in the best flying car stocks.

Below are the three best flying car stocks to buy this month.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Smartphone with logo of American eVTOL company Joby Aviation on screen in front of business website. Focus on center-left of phone display. Unmodified photo.
Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is an American aviation company that develops electric vertical takeoffs and landing (eVTOL) for commercial passenger service. Joby Aviation has international presence and is a leader in the growing flying car industry. 

In the beginning of this year, Joby agreed to install the first air taxi charger in the greater New York City region, making the dream of using flying cars as a day to day transportation into a reality. 

Joby’s most recent financials from the first quarter of 2024 suggest positive signs and a buy position. The American aviation giant was able to secure $924 million in cash, giving the company a safety cushion to leverage 

Joby Aviation has advantages over its competitors when it comes to international presence and partnership. The company has multilateral agreements with three distinct government departments in the UAE as well as an exclusive deal for the city of Dubai. 

Lilium N.V. (LILM)

The website for Lilium (LILM) is displayed on a smartphone screen.
Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is a German producer of electrically powered personal air vehicles that are capable of electric vertical takeoffs and landing flights. 

The company has recently found a new financing opportunity. Lilium has secured $114 million for electric jet development, which includes a $40 million public offering of shares and warrants. This new sum of capital is expected to help Lilium develop the first manned flight of the fully electric jet by the end of this year and give the company more legroom in its research and development before Lilium begins producing flying cars. The company is scheduled to begin initial services with Lilium Jet in 2026.

Lilium announced a partnership with Lufthansa, an Austrian aircraft giant with a strong presence in Europe. This strategic partnership shows the company’s efforts towards constantly expanding their revenue growth and potential for the company by expanding its international presence in the market. This partnership includes third parties like airports and vertiports setups.

Eve Holdings (EVEX)

Self-driving flying car or taxi Vector illustration. eVTOL and flying car stocks
Source: Ico Maker / Shutterstock.com

Eve Holdings (NYSE:EVEX) is a Brazilian subsidiary of Embraer that focuses on the production of electric vertical take-offs. Its operation is mainly in non-U.S. regions such as Europe and East Asia.

In 2023, the company has announced that it will build its first eVTOL production facility in Taubate, Brazil as part of its expansion program. The company has also started the certification process with Brazilian aviation authorities and is scheduled to get certified by 2026, when they hope to start delivering their eVTOLs. Eve has completed its eVTOL design, which include a Lift + Cruise feature that ensures safety as well as performance.

In its most recent first quarter 2024 financials, Eve revealed a concerning 39.3 million in loss. This was mainly a result of increased investment into research and development. Despite the negative results from its latest earnings report, Eve still presents a good investment opportunity for those who believe in the company’s promising long-term growth potential.

On the date of publication, Andy Kim did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Andy is a self-taught investor who is interested in ESG and socially responsible investing. He has managed the portfolio of a small investment fund and started his own research firm. Through his freelance writing on InvestorPlace, he hopes to find and share promising investments in companies with the goal of bettering the world.

