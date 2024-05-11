Maximize Your Wealth: 3 Hot Stocks to Buy Now if You Have $1,000 to Invest

You don’t need a lot of money to invest in the stock market. It’s possible to buy fractional shares with as little as $1. However, investors who can put more money into the stock market have the potential to realize higher gains.
Portfolios compound over time, especially if you pick the right investments. An annualized 8% growth rate can have a significant impact on your finances when you stretch your time horizon to multiple decades. While index funds can offer solid returns, investors may also want to consider these hot stocks if they have $1,000 ready to invest. These are the best stocks to buy right now.
Celsius Holdings (CELH)
Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) offers a healthy sports drink that doesn’t have any sugar, high fructose corn syrup or similar unhealthy ingredients. Instead of using those ingredients, the beverage offers plenty of caffeine.
The formula has worked well for the corporation. Revenue surged by 95% year-over-year in Q4 2023, while net income came in at $39.1 million. The company reported $28.2 million in net losses in the same period last year.
Celsius Holdings generates most of its sales in North America. International markets represent relatively untapped opportunities, and the company is making strides in those segments. International sales should grow at a high rate for multiple years and support a higher stock price.
The average price target suggests a 14% upside from current levels. Celsius Holdings is rated as a Strong Buy among 11 analysts. The stock has gained 52% year-to-date and is in the middle of a correction. Shares are up by more than 5,000% over the past five years.
American Express (AXP)
American Express (NYSE:AXP) offers a reasonable valuation and strong financials. The stock trades at a 19 P/E ratio and offers a 1.2% yield. Shares are up by 28% year-to-date and have gained 105% over the past five years.
The fintech firm exceeded previous guidance in the first quarter of 2024. Revenue growth came in at 11% year-over-year (YoY), which wasn’t a big shock, but 34% YoY net income growth is significant. American Express suggested it will achieve revenue growth ranging from 9% to 11% per year beyond 2026. The firm also established a mid-teens growth rate for EPS. The 39% YoY diluted EPS growth rate exceeded the target.
Consumers will continue to use credit and debit cards in any economy. American Express makes a small percentage of each transaction. However, it isn’t only older generations that use AMEX cards. The firm reported that 60% of the people who became cardholders in the first quarter were Millennials or Gen Z consumers. A younger core audience will help American Express deliver more growth in the years to come.
Chipotle (CMG)
Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) has established itself as a fast food leader. The company offers healthier alternatives than most of its competitors, and customers keep coming back for more. Price hikes and higher costs aren’t stopping people from visiting Chipotle stores.
The fast food restaurant chain reported 14.1% YoY revenue growth in Q1 2024. The company opened 47 new restaurants in the quarter and included a Chipotlane in 43 locations. The bottom line grew at an even faster rate. Diluted earnings per share increased by 23.9% YoY. Leadership has a long-term target of more than doubling its business in North America and expanding internationally.
Chipotle is still on pace to open 285 to 315 new restaurants in 2024. The stock’s 42% year-to-date performance suggests it is also on pace to outperform the stock market. Looking from a wider lens, investors will notice the stock has more than quadrupled over the past five years. Rising profit margins can enable more growth for long-term investors.
On this date of publication, Marc Guberti held a long position in CELH. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.