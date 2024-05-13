The $11 Billion Reason Intel (INTC) Stock Is Up Today

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock is on the rise Monday after reports spread that the company is in talks with private equity firm Apollo Global Management for an $11 billion assist.
According to these reports, Intel is closing in on a deal with Apollo Global Management that will have the firm helping fund the creation of a new chip factory in Ireland. The inside sources claim this deal could be announced in the coming weeks.
This builds on Intel’s announcement in 2022 to build chip factories in Ireland and France. This is part of its plan to expand its chipmaking to catch up with Chinese rivals. It would also benefit from the European Commission’s funding rules.
What This Means for INTC Stock
Investors are excited about Intel’s plans to build new factories to create more chips. That comes as the demand for computer components increases along with the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Along with that, the U.S. and other countries are cracking down on trade with China, including technology products and components. As this trade conflict continues, demand for Intel’s chips could increase.
INTC stock is up 3.9% as of Monday morning with more than 15.7 million shares traded. That’s still a far ways off from its daily average trading volume of about 49.9 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.