Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

The final day of trading this week is here and we have the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching on Friday morning!
Meme stock trading, earnings and more have shares on the move today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Fangdd Network (NASDAQ:DUO) stock is rocketing more than 391% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares are soaring over 177% despite a non-compliance notice.
- Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock is surging more than 132% with strong early morning trading.
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) shares are gaining over 80% as it also sees heavy trading this morning.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock is rising close to 69% with strong trading activity today.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares are increasing more than 67% with the ongoing meme rally.
- Scorpius (NYSEMKT:SCPX) stock is climbing over 46% after closing a public offering.
- Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares are heading more than 45% higher with strong trading this morning.
- Dunxin Financial (NYSEMKT:DXF) stock is jumping over 40% with heavy pre-market trading.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) shares are up more than 39%, with strong trading on Friday morning.
10 Top Losers
- AmpliTech (NASDAQ:AMPG) stock is plummeting over 32% on a late quarterly filing notice.
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares are diving more than 23% alongside its fiscal Q4 2024 earnings report.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock is tumbling over 21% without any clear news this morning.
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) shares are taking a more than 15% beating ahead of a reverse stock split.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock is dropping over 12% on Friday morning.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares are decreasing more than 11% after cutting its dividend for a brand overhaul.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (NASDAQ:BCAN) stock is falling over 10% this morning.
- Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) shares are slipping more than 10% today.
- Warrantee (NASDAQ:WRNT) stock is sliding 10% on Friday.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.