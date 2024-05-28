Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic as investors return to trading on Tuesday following the long holiday weekend!
Moving stocks this morning are new agreements, clinical trial data, an upcoming delisting and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) stock is rocketing more than 241% on a new five-year purchase agreement.
- Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) shares are soaring over 140% alongside positive clinical trial results.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) stock is surging more than 70% after responding to a public offer.
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares are increasing 41% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock is gaining over 31% with strong early morning trading.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares are rising more than 24% on a $933 million stock sale.
- Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) stock is climbing over 22% without any clear news this morning.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares are jumping more than 20% on Tuesday morning.
- Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) stock is getting an over 19% boost despite a lack of news.
- Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) shares are up more than 18% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock is plummeting over 39% ahead of its delisting.
- Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) shares are diving more than 34% without any obivous news to report.
- Paranovus Enter (NASDAQ:PAVS) stock is taking an over 18% beating despite a lack of news on Tuesday morning.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares are tumbling more than 14% without any recent news.
- P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) stock is dropping over 14% after issuing shares and warrants to institutional investors.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares are falling close to 14% on Tuesday morning.
- Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) stock is decreasing more than 13% after announcing an exercise of warrants.
- Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) shares are slipping almost 13% today.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock is dipping nearly 13% on Tuesday.
- BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.