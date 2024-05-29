Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to start the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders are going to want to keep an eye on Wednesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, public offerings and delisting notice and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock is rocketing more than 95% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) shares are soaring over 65% with strong early morning trading after closing a public offering.
- Scorpius (NYSEMKT:SCPX) stock is surging more than 38% alongside strong fiscal Q1 2024 earnings.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares are rising 36% with heavy trading this morning.
- Cheche (NASDAQ:CCG) stock is increasing over 27% with strong trading on Wednesday.
- Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) shares are gaining more than 25% without any clear news this morning.
- Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) stock is climbing 18% despite a delisting notice.
- Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) shares are jumping over 15% alongside a strategic update.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) stock is heading more than 14% higher after announcing plans for an upcoming meeting.
- Digital Brands (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares are up over 14% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is crashing more than 44% with the release of its fiscal Q4 2023 earnings report.
- Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) shares are plummeting over 44% on plans to wind down its business.
- Aerwins Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) stock is diving more than 35% with its latest earnings report.
- Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) shares are retreating over 33% following a massive rally yesterday.
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) stock is tumbling more than 30% without any clear news this morning.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares are taking a close to 18% beating on Wednesday morning.
- Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) stock is sliding over 17% as it continues recent negative momentum.
- Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares are dropping more than 16% this morning.
- OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) stock is falling nearly 16% today.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 15% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.