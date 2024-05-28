Why Is Sharps Technology (STSS) Stock Up 194% Today?

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after the company announced a potential five-year purchase agreement with Nephron.
This agreement has Nephron making Sharps Technology its exclusive pre-filled copolymer syringe manufacturer. That will see it purchase a minimum of $188.5 million of syringes over those five years.
The purchase agreement also includes an amendment to the cash consideration between the two companies. That includes $35 million payable in cash on closing. $1 million of that will be payable as a deposit within 14 days of approval by the seller’s senior lender.
It’s worth noting that the five-year purchase agreement with Nephron hasn’t gone into effect just yet. Instead, it will only do so after the completion of an asset purchase agreement between the two companies.
STSS Stock Movement on Tuesday
Today’s news brings with it heavy trading of Sharps Technology stock. As of this writing, more than 65 million shares of STSS stock have changed hands. That’s a massive increase compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 926,000 shares.
STSS stock is up 193.6% as of Tuesday morning. Investors will note that STSS stock was down 46.4% year-to-date when markets closed on Friday.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.