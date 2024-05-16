Why Is Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Stock Up 192% Today?

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock is rising higher on Thursday without any news that would cause the optical switching films company’s shares to rally today.
The only noteworthy news from Crown ElectroKinetics today is that it will be late filing its latest earnings report. The company let the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) know about this issue in a filing today.
This isn’t the kind of news that should attract attention to CRKN stock. Even so, it’s seeing heavy trading this morning. That has more than 685,000 shares changing hands as of this writing. Investors will keep in mind that the company’s daily average trading volume is about 18.9 million shares.
Today’s interest in CRKN stock isn’t even a case of it being a low float push. The company’s float is currently sitting at 51.31 million. Likewise, short interest in the company is relatively small at 3.44% of its float.
Even so, traders will keep in mind that CRKN is a penny stock. That comes from its prior closing price of 5 cents and its market capitalization of $6.613 million. Both of these make it a prime target for a pump and dump by retail and day traders.
CRKN stock is up 192.2% as of Thursday morning but is still down 6.8% year-to-date.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.