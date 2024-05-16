FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

What Is Chubb? 7 Things to Know About the Warren Buffett Mystery Stock.

CB stock is up on a Warren Buffett investment

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor May 16, 2024, 11:07 am EDT

Advertisement

  • After a great deal of speculation, the Warren Buffett mystery stock has turned out to be insurer Chubb (CB).
  • Like many insurers, Chubb is getting a big lift from huge increases in its premiums. 
  • CB stock has a low forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio as well. 
Warren Buffett mystery stock - What Is Chubb? 7 Things to Know About the Warren Buffett Mystery Stock.

Source: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A, NYSE:BRK-B) were under great scrutiny going into the closing bell yesterday. That’s because yesterday was also the deadline for the company to file its first-quarter 13F form. After Berkshire was able to file its 13Fs confidentially for the past six months, investors speculated that Berkshire was holding a “mystery stock” within the financial services sector.

What did the Warren Buffett mystery stock turn out to be? Property and casualty insurer Chubb (NYSE:CB).

CB Stock: What Is Chubb?

A property and casualty insurer, Chubb is getting a lift from the huge increases in premiums that are boosting the financial results of most U.S. insurers. Here are seven other important things to know about the now-revealed Warren Buffett mystery stock.

  1. Berkshire owned 25.92 million shares of CB stock worth $6.72 billion as of the end of Q1. The company started buying shares of the insurer in Q3 2023.
  2. Berkshire owns multiple insurance firms, so it is very familiar with the insurance business. As a result, the decision to buy CB stock implies that Chubb’s business is strong and healthy.
  3. Based in Zurich, Switzerland, Chubb has a presence in 54 countries.
  4. In Q1, Chubb’s revenue from premiums and annuities soared 14% versus the same period a year earlier to $11.58 billion.
  5. In Q1, Chubb’s operating income also jumped 39% year-over-year (YOY) to $2.76 billion.
  6. Chubb was recently identified as one of the 25 least shorted U.S. stocks.
  7. Finally, CB stock has a relatively low forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.6 times, per Yahoo Finance.

Chubb’s Price Action

As of this writing, CB stock is up about 3% today. Heading into Thursday trading, shares had risen about 12% so far this year.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been SMCI, INTC, and MGM. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Financial

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/05/what-is-chubb-7-things-to-know-about-the-warren-buffett-mystery-stock/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC