3 AI Cryptos to Turn $10,000 Into $1 Million: June Edition

The explosive returns in AI cryptos have many investors looking to cash in on the top names in the market. After a decade of digital dominance through social networks and mobile technology, the emergence of AI has sparked lots of excitement. This enthusiasm is particularly palpable in the crypto industry where AI has birthed numerous crypto projects.
AI cryptos are the new kids on the block. Driven by an ever-changing AI landscape, these coins have the power to assess behavior, identify opportunities and execute trades on the blockchain. And that’s just scratching the surface. If we dig deeper, AI cryptos have the ability to redefine how we live and play in a decentralized environment.
While AI crypto projects show the glittering promise of a new world, it’s the massive returns that have investors bullish on this investment. To put things into perspective, the market value of AI cryptos has ballooned from $2.7 billion to $26.4 billion over one year. By some estimates, its revenue potential could cross $10 billion by 2030.
eTukTuk (TUK-USD)
As someone who is always looking for good investments through a sustainability lens, eTukTuk (TUK-USD) is an AI crypto that caught my eye. The company aims to combat the issue of environmental damage caused by combustion engines with the use of electric TukTuks.
It has an ambitious mission to eliminate carbon emissions permanently. In densely populated cities, especially across developing nations, air pollution from car engines has long remained a major concern. The company mitigates this problem with its eTukTuk and EV charging stations to create an ecosystem that benefits all its stakeholders.
Furthering its sustainability efforts, eTukTuk also leans on territory partners to support operation management and reduce costs. These cost savings translate to a greater earning potential for drivers.
Built on the Binance Smart Chain, the eTukTuk blockchain network ensures a transparent and secure ecosystem. The ledger records user data while providing metrics on carbon savings in its electric vehicles. Holders of the $TUK AI cryptos can also stake their coins and earn a passive income.
The token raised $3.5 million in the presale of its new P2E (play to earn) game, hinting at plenty of upside for this EV crypto.
Render (RNDR-USD)
The Render (RNDR-USD) token is an AI crypto project revolutionizing the rendering industry. Put simply, the crypto provides users with the graphic processing unit (GPU) power required for their rendering needs.
When creators submit rendering requests, they are connected to the GPU power provided by node operators across the platform. This power is then utilized to render high-quality images and videos at lightning speed. The node operators that lease out the GPUs receive tokens as rewards. This entire process is carried out on the Ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain with the help of smart contracts to facilitate a decentralized environment.
The Render token’s ability to enhance rendering capabilities while remaining cost-efficient in a decentralized marketplace has led to explosive returns for this AI crypto. RNDR is up over 500% in the past 12 months and shows signs of going even higher. The popularity of this project is a testament to the successful integration of AI and GPUs.
Investors looking for AI cryptos with the potential for massive returns will find this coin a good buy.
SingularityNet (AGIX-USD)
As opposed to solving a single problem with the use of AI, SingularityNet (AGIX-USD) aims to bring all the AI solutions under one roof. The company is making AI more accessible with a marketplace that will enable anyone to build, sell and share their AI tools and services. To facilitate the decentralized ecosystem, the company introduced its OpenCog AI framework that will have artificial general intelligence on par with humans.
At its core, the SingularityNet platform is a developer’s dream. Utilizing the existing framework on the platform enables budding AI entrepreneurs to build solutions without having a full front-end product. That creates a more cost-effective way for AI creators to launch their tools and integrate them into existing applications. The solution owners can also make money on the platform with the crypto’s native coin AGIX.
Since its launch in 2017, SingularityNet has quickly become one of the most talked about AI cryptos on the market. The company’s collaborative AI platform has generated massive returns and shows signs of even greater growth ahead.
On the date of publication, Divya Premkumar did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.