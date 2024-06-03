3 Must-Own Cryptos for a Shot at Generational Wealth

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a significant transformation as investors grow increasingly bullish. Risk-on appetite is clearly building, and various tokens are at or near all-time highs. For those looking to create generational wealth, it’s clear a handful of cryptos to buy have provided the kind of historical returns many are after.
Focusing on just a few cryptos can be difficult, given the thousands out there. But in my mind, there are only a few top options for long-term investors to consider to build such wealth.
Let’s dive into three of the top three cryptos to buy.
Bitcoin (BTC-USD)
Many experts believe Bitcoin (BTC-USD) will continue to dominate the crypto space because of its distinctive qualities. The key focus for such experts is on Bitcoin’s immutable nature, distinguishing it from other digital currencies that undergo frequent changes and updates by developers. Unlike these currencies, Bitcoin offers stability and certainty, making it a preferred choice among investors and users.
No other crypto comes close to Bitcoin as a store of value. Long-term investors continue to hold this option through up and down markets, believing that this currency will hold up better than the dollar over time.
And while the U.S. dollar has continued to show strength, Bitcoin’s relative stability and status as a reserve asset could bode well for investors worried about future financial shocks. Trading near an all-time high (but still a ways to go), I think Bitcoin is worth a look for those concerned about choppiness ahead in the markets.
Ethereum (ETH-USD)
A perpetual runner-up to Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH-USD) is also seeing strong adoption partly due to the SEC’s recent approval of spot Ethereum ETFs. As was the case with the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs, these funds provide the validation investors have been looking for. And let’s not forget the flood of capital into both assets many expect to see over time.
Ethereum remains the top decentralized open-source network on which most applications are being built. This is a big deal for those bullish on the rise of decentralized finance.
As traditional finance is experiencing a transformative shift, Ethereum is also adapting to these trends. Developers behind Ethereum are continuing to facilitate deeper integration into financial markets, shifting from a previous preference for private blockchains. Experience highlighted the transparency, accessibility and governance benefits of public blockchains like Ethereum.
Ethereum transactions provide real-time visibility to all, ensuring transparent capital flow tracking and operational execution, which is crucial for building trust and broadening investor participation in blockchain financial products.
Solana (SOL-USD)
Solana (SOL-USD) has surged due to its solid technical base and proactive measures against issues like sandwich attacks. Trading volumes continue to remain robust, between $2 billion and $5 billion daily, showing sustained interest in this top layer-12 network. Notably, Solana also saw a significant increase in active wallets and new token accounts in June 2024, indicating continued network growth.
Furthermore, recent news that Circle is expanding its Web3 services by integrating the Solana blockchain in two phases is boosting interest in the Solana network. The first phase introduces programmable wallets and gas stations for managing assets and sponsored transaction fees. Circle plans to enable NFT support and program interactions via the Smart Contract Platform in the second phase. This move integrates Solana alongside Ethereum, Polygon and Avalanche in Circle’s blockchain offerings.
Programmable wallets on Solana automate interactions with smart contracts, handling tasks like transaction execution based on predefined conditions. Fuse Wallet, announced on June 10, also emphasizes programmability with smart accounts. It aims to address issues such as reliance on seed phrases and limited recovery options while offering customizable rules for on-chain interactions.
For those bullish on Solana’s low-cost and high-speed layer-1 network, now may be the time to start building a position.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.