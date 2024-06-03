3 Penny Stocks That Can Deliver Over 5,000% Upside by 2025: June Edition

Penny stocks are some of the most affordable investments on the market, valued at less than $5. They can hold a unique and intriguing position that can be highly profitable. However, despite their low prices, these stocks are often the riskiest to own. Many are still in the process of establishing themselves in their respective markets or lack a solid foundation for significant growth. That said, there are exceptions.
These three penny stocks are loaded with growth potential and have exciting developments coming this year. These companies’ upside potential could mean exciting things for investors willing to accept the risk for a possible significant return.
Let’s learn about these stocks’ current standings and exciting new things to come that could propel these companies to new heights this year.
23andME (ME)
23andME (NASDAQ:ME) is a DNA testing-based service offering customers a unique chance to trace their heritage by submitting a small DNA sample. The stock has fallen tremendously since its peak a few years ago, and many have given up on the potential of 23andME’s business. However, many investors believe in a comeback in the near future.
More than the payments it receives from customers, one of 23andME’s most prominent sources of profitability is its ability to sell the DNA samples it collects to pharmaceutical companies. A massive pharmaceutical company, GSK (NYSE:GSK), is already 23andME’s largest customer. Last year, the two companies entered an agreement where GSK paid big to utilize 23andME’s DNA database.
GSK offered 23andME $20 million upfront, along with subsequent payments for the success of the drugs GSK develops using this data. In addition, 23andME has begun developing its own treatments. The company started producing its cancer treatment, 23ME-01473, and the FDA has approved it for clinical trials throughout the next few years.
If this treatment shows exciting results, the stock will likely take off. In addition, biotech is growing, and the profitability of 23andME’s database will likely increase, too, as companies that develop drugs highly value such extensive DNA data.
Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL)
Biotech is hugely popular among investors due to its ability to instantly create momentum. When companies see positive results in clinical trials for treatments they develop, their stock will likely jump. Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) is an up-and-comer in biotech that holds high hopes for treatments targeting neurodegenerative diseases.
Iluzanebart is the most exciting new treatment in Vigil’s pipeline. It targets patients with Adult-onset leukoencephalopathy (ALSP), a neurodegenerative disease with no effective treatments to date and high demand. Virgil reported some very positive preliminary results from its phase 2 trials at the 2024 American Academy of Neurology annual meeting.
Vigil’s other exciting prospect is VGL-3927, an easy-to-administer treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. The company began trial dosing late last year and will report the latest updates in the trials this month. The potential for these two treatments surrounds Vigil with high anticipation.
The company maintains a flat financial sheet but has a nearly unmeasurable potential to grow following the success of its treatments in clinical trials. Such is the story of biotech, but this stock is no exception for possibly providing massive returns following an upward jump in price.
Savara (SVRA)
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) is another up-and-comer in the biopharma industry. Several promising treatments are currently undergoing clinical trials. The company mainly focuses on treatments for respiratory diseases for which no effective drugs are currently available.
The lead candidate for Savara is molgramostim, which is meant to treat autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is already in phase 3 trials, and the company recently reported positive results and new data at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference 2024.
So far, Savara has earned FDA designations, which show the true potential of Molgramostim and other treatments the company has in the pipeline. More results are set to be released from phase 3 trials this year, and investors can rest easy for now as Savara reported a healthy cash balance that can sustain its operations until 2026.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More:Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, Joel Lim did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.