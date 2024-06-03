3 Under $50 Stocks to Buy Now: June 2024

You can use fractional stock buying to invest in any stock even if you don’t have enough funds. However, many investors prefer to have entire shares of companies rather than fractional ownership. While this may sound absurd to people who don’t mind using fractional trading, it’s the reason why stock splits generate so much traction.
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) both soared after announcing 10-for-1 stock splits. Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) also rocketed to all-time highs after announcing a 50-for-1 stock split. People want to own entire shares of their favorite companies and have a large quantity of shares. Stock splits make that possible for corporations with high stock prices, but you can find plenty of companies with market prices below $50/share.
You shouldn’t buy a stock just because it’s trading below $50/share, but these three stocks offer some upside to investors at a reasonable price per share.
Semrush (SEMR)
Semrush (NYSE:SEMR) is a search engine marketing tool that generates annual recurring revenue from more than 100,000 paying customers. The firm reported 21% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter along with a big surge in net income. GAAP profits totaled $2.14 million compared to a $9.86 million GAAP net loss in the same period last year.
Rising profits and annual recurring revenue point to more gains for the $2 billion company. Accelerated net income growth should also make Semrush’s P/E ratio more reasonable within a year. While the stock is only up by 2% year-to-date, its 50% gain over the past year demonstrates what is possible.
Many businesses will continue to use Semrush to appear on top of search results and create effective ad campaigns. Semrush is a top choice for many companies that want to rank on the top of search engine results for the right keywords.
SoFi (SOFI)
SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) is down by 33% year-to-date which has been discouraging for many investors. However, the dip presents a compelling buying opportunity for long-term investors. That’s what SoFi’s CEO Anthony Noto thinks. He purchased another $199,000 worth of stock and now has 8.12 million SoFi shares. There are a few reasons why investors may want to consider following the CEO’s lead.
Revenue for the fintech firm increased by 37% year-over-year in Q1 2024. That’s not surprising for investors who are in the know. SoFi has regularly delivered high revenue growth for its investors. However, net income growth presents a more compelling opportunity. The firm reported $88.0 million in GAAP net income compared to a GAAP net loss of $34.4 million in the same period last year.
SoFi still makes a lot of its money from loans, but the company is diversifying away from those products. Technology Platform Segment revenue was up by 21% year-over-year and came to $94.4 million. Meanwhile, Financial Services revenue surged by 86% year-over-year to reach $150.6 million.
Upwork (UPWK)
Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is a leading remote work marketplace that connects businesses with independent contractors. The stock is down by 28% year-to-date, which presents an opportunity to buy on the dip. Upwork only has a 30 P/E ratio and a $1.4 billion market cap. Revenue growth is picking up, and two key segments have the potential to further accelerate growth rates.
The remote work marketplace reported 19% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024. Upwork also shared that it’s experiencing soaring demand for its advertising and Freelancer Plus segments. Ad revenue increased by 93% year-over-year while Freelancer Plus sales were up by 76% year-over-year. Freelancer Plus now has more than 100,000 active subscriptions, and the recently added Upwork Chat Pro should increase retention rates.
Upwork also did well with the bottom line. Net income came in at $18.4 million which was a 7% year-over-year increase. Upwork remains well removed from its all-time high, but a reasonable valuation and solid financial growth are two pillars of growth at a reasonable price.
On this date of publication, Marc Guberti held a long position in SOFI. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.