Avocado Prices: What to Expect After Inspection Pause Ends

Avocado prices are a hot topic among consumers on Thursday as the U.S. has announced an inspection pause in the Mexican state of Michoacán.
This pause went into effect after certain problems for two inspectors. It’s worth noting that the avocado business has attracted the Mexican cartel to the area. That’s resulted in inspection pauses in the past.
One thing consumers will keep in mind is that Michoacán is the biggest avocado producer in Mexico. It’s also responsible for a large number of the fruits that make their way to the U.S. through California.
With this inspection pause, shipments will be halted. That could result in the price of avocados increasing if it lasts for too long. This may result in some businesses jacking up the price of the fruit or no longer carrying it.
What Happens to Avocado Prices Next?
If the inspection pause doesn’t last long, the price of avocados isn’t likely to change much. Even if it does, the price of the fruit is likely to come back down once the pause is over. Fans of avocados will either be unaffected by today’s news or might just want to wait out the falling supply.
There are plenty of other stories worth reading about on Thursday below!
We have all of the hottest stock market stories available today! A few examples include what’s going on with shares of Trump Media (NASDAQ:DJT), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock today. All of this info is ready to go at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Thursday
- Why Is Trump Media (DJT) Stock Down 11% Today?
- Elon Musk Just Supercharged DELL Stock. Where Does It Go Next?
- NKLA Stock Plunges as Nikola Announces 1-for-30 Reverse Split
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.