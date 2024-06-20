Why Is Trump Media (DJT) Stock Down 11% Today?

Trump Media (NASDAQ:DJT) stock is falling on Thursday as the social media company’s shares continue a recent decline alongside a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The big news here is the SEC approving and declaring effective a registration statement. This allows investors in former President Donald Trump’s company to exercise warrants. It also allows stockholders to publicly resell securities included in the registration.
This saw shares of DJT stock fall on Tuesday ahead of that announcement. It also resulted in the shares falling after markets closed when the SEC made its declaration. Now that negative movement is stretching into Thursday.
How This Affects DJT Stock Today
It makes sense that Tuesday’s news is still hitting Trump Media today. The stock market was closed on Wednesday for the Juneteenth holiday. That means any bad news after-hours Tuesday was likely to continue when markets reopened today.
Trump Media stock is sliding lower today with heavy trading of the company’s shares. This has more than 8.4 million units changing hands as of this writing. This is already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 7.4 million shares.
DJT stock is down 11.3% on Thursday morning. This builds on a decline that started at the end of May following the results of Trump’s trial.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.