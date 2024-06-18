Unlock Crypto Millions: 3 Tokens Set to Soar for Long-Term Investors

After peaking for most coins in 2021, bears began to dominate the market. However, 2024 revived the hopes of crypto investors, as the price charts of cryptos to buy began to move upward along with the overall capitalization of the sector. Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) halving and reaching the all-time-high (ATH) of $73,750 was a green light for new investors who previously could not believe in the stability of the industry. The movement toward new levels has been accelerated by Bitcoin ETF initiatives and the nurturing influence that has come with institutional investments.
No matter how unshakable the position of the first cryptocurrency is, its dominance cannot overshadow the existence of other equally promising coins. Altcoins with a capital “A” have repeatedly proven their ability to grow 10- and 100-fold. Their adaptability and quicker response to market trends have led to the emergence of new tokens and strengthened their position. The current boom can bring interesting projects to the forefront, so let’s take a look at the most interesting options in the crypto sphere.
Cryptos to Buy: Toncoin (TON-USD)
The Open Network (previously known as Telegram Open Network) has become a benchmark in terms of creating a useful cryptocurrency by launching Toncoin (TON-USD). The coin has been gaining strength over the past 2 years (2022 — early 2024), trading in the $0.8-$2.4 zone, and now it is not leaving the front pages of crypto media. After a rapid rise in February-March, analysts expected a long-term correction or holding positions at $6. However, TON did not stop pleasing investors and went to new heights, which brought it to $8.24. The right marketing strategy and increased interest from the blockchain community strengthen its position and allow it to reach levels above $650 million in daily trading.
High integration into the Telegram ecosystem has brought an influx of new users. Listings on advanced exchanges have unlocked the coin’s potential, making its customer base even larger. This way, the token ended up in the top ten of the market capitalization ranking and the top three cryptos to buy. The last year brought TON 453.19% growth and the price chart assures investors that the upward trend will continue.
Bitget Token (BGB-USD)
Bitget Exchange mechanisms can function at a high level due to the constant use of Bitget Token (BGB-USD). This utility token has improved the user experience in both trading and investing over the past 3 years, as it serves as a gateway to the Bitget Launchpool and Launchpad. The project’s ecosystem accepts the coin for paying transaction fees and participating in crypto staking, and actively implements BGB to provide early access to new projects.
The exchange’s token has been growing since the beginning of its existence and shows stability even in the face of bearish sentiment, which has led BGB to the top cryptos to buy. Starting at $0.05, the coin experienced a parabolic rise to $1.48. The 30-fold increase in investment was caused by an increase in market capitalization, which crossed the $2 billion mark in early June.
Investors tend to trust the token more because it is part of the overall picture of the market. Along with its success, support for BGB is also growing, as evidenced by the practice of new Bitget partnerships, the launch of the PoolX staking platform, and an increase in trading volume and user base.
Wiener AI (WAI-USD)
In 2024, the market was flooded with hundreds of meme coins that managed to multiply the investment portfolios of their owners. However, most of them lack the fundamental value to be a successful long-term asset. Wiener AI (WAI-USD) stands out because it combines humor and utility. The project goes beyond traditional meme coins by introducing an AI-powered trading bot designed to empower users at all levels of experience.
The bot works seamlessly on the Ethereum blockchain and provides recommendations by analyzing an incredible amount of data. Process automation and a user-friendly interface make WienerAI a convenient tool for analyzing decentralized exchanges (DEX) to identify the most promising trades for a specific user request. Only 30% of the tokens are distributed at the pre-sale stage, which restrains the supply and increases WAI’s market position. Staking rewards make up 20% of the issue and can gradually increase demand for this crypto asset and keep a smaller number of WAI in circulation, which also has a positive effect on the project’s tokenization. The pre-sale raised $5.5 million, and the army of fans on social media is promoting the token’s priority in the list of cryptos to buy.
