Rag to Riches: 3 Flying Car Stocks That Could Make Early Investors Rich

Flying car stocks are likely to be money spinners in the next few years. The eVTOL industry is at a nascent stage and early movers are likely to have a big advantage. If the business execution is good, I would not be surprised if there are few 20x or 30x stories from the industry. Of course, the investment horizon must be at least for three to five years.
Talking about the industry potential, Morgan Stanley expects the urban air mobility market to be worth $29 billion by 2030. It’s further estimated that the market size will swell to $1 trillion by 2040. Clearly, some of the best companies are positioned for multi-fold growth in revenue and EBITDA in the coming years.
An important point to note is that multiple companies are positioning themselves for commercialization of eVTOL in 2025. The industry is therefore at an inflection point and I expect significant stock price action. It’s therefore a good time to consider fresh exposure to flying car stocks.
Top Flying Car Stocks: EHang Holdings (EH)
EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock has been subdued in the last 12 months. However, the flying car company has made significant strides during this period in terms of commercialization of eVTOL aircraft. With robust revenue growth likely in the next 24 to 36 months, I expect EH stock to deliver multibagger returns.
In April, EHang received production certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China for mass production of EH216-S pilotless aircraft. In March, EHang received purchase orders for 100 units of eVTOL from the local government of Wuxi. Last month, the company received an order for 50 Units of EH216-S from Xishan Tourism. This is likely to be the beginning of major order inflows from China.
Besides this, EHang has conducted demo flights in UAE, Spain, Costa Rica, and Japan. Recently, the eVTOL company also announced its debut flight in Saudia Arabia. It’s clear that EHang is spreading its wings in terms of geographic presence. This is likely to translate into healthy growth.
Archer Aviation (ACHR)
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is another potential value creator among flying car stocks. For year-to-date, ACHR stock has witnessed a steep correction of 48%. I believe that this is a good opportunity to accumulate with some big positives on the business front.
Earlier this month, Archer received U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) certification to commence commercial flights. The eVTOL player is therefore on-track for commercialization of operations next year.
The flying car company has also been aggressive in terms of global expansion. Through local partnerships, the company plans to enter UAE in 2025 and India in 2026. Further, the recent partnership with KakaoMobility will work towards joint commercialization of operations in Korea in 2026.
As the order backlog swells, Archer has commenced construction of its manufacturing facility for eVTOL aircraft. The facility is likely to have an annual capacity of 650 eVTOL annually. Archer is therefore positioned for healthy growth after 2025.
Joby Aviation (JOBY)
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) has also been making the right moves as the eVTOL company prepares for commercialization.
Recently, Joby announced the acquisition of Xwing, which is in the development of autonomous technology for aviation. It’s worth noting that the latter received an official project designation for the certification of a large unmanned aerial system (UAS) from the FAA. Xwing has also received an “Air Force Military Flight Release in 2024.” The acquisition is therefore likely to give Joby a technological edge.
The certification progress with the U.S. FAA has also made smooth progress with commercialization due next year. It’s worth noting that Joby ended Q1 2024 with a strong cash buffer of $924 million. This will support the company’s plans to ramp-up manufacturing by the end of the year.
In terms of global expansion, Joby has focused on the Middle-East with partnerships in UAE and Saudi Arabia. At the same time, Joby has been widening its partnership with the U.S. Air Force. The defense sector is a likely growth driver in the long term.
On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.