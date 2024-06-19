Rags to Riches: 3 Space Stocks That Could Make Early Investors Rich

With only so much that can be explored on the terrestrial component of our planet, enterprises have naturally turned their attention skyward. Of course, this framework translates to massive upside potential for so-called space stocks. By expanding the reaches of connectivity solutions, humans can further enhance productivity while also supporting global equity.
While projections are basically professionally tinted opinions, the consensus calls for an enticing investment prospect. According to McKinsey & Company, the global space economy could be worth $1.8 trillion by 2035 (accounting for inflation). If so, that would be up tremendously from 2023’s sector valuation of $630 billion. It’s no wonder space stocks have commanded so much attention.
To be fair, the sector is volatile. Several space-specific enterprises – usually consisting of satellite-related endeavors – have launched to relatively disappointing results. However, such an ebb and flow should be expected in a pioneering ecosystem.
For those who can stomach the unpredictability, this arena is one of the few uncharted territories. Again, the upside could be enormous. On that note, below are space stocks to consider.
Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)
Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) falls under the aerospace and defense industry, which presents a potentially lucrative opportunity. According to Zion Market Research, the sector reached a valuation of $750 billion in 2022. Experts project that by 2030, the ecosystem could be worth around $1.39 billion, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR0 of 8.2%.
Here’s why that’s significant. Analysts believe that at the end of the current fiscal year, Rocket Lab’s sales could hit $426.23 million. If so, that would represent a 74.3% lift from last year’s haul of $244.59 million. By the end of fiscal 2025, the company could post sales of $588.89 million. That would translate to a growth rate of 38.2%.
It gets even better. The blue-sky revenue target for 2025 stands at $690.1 million. Therefore, Rocket Lab is in position to exponentially outpace the underlying sector. It also could easily outpace the broader space economy.
To be sure, it’s a risky idea, losing heavily from its public market debut. Still, if the enterprise fires on all cylinders, it could rank among the space stocks to buy.
AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
To be completely upfront, AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) has already enjoyed a blistering performance so clear risks exist. Nevertheless, it remains one of the most popular ideas among space stocks. Specifically, the enterprise falls under the communication equipment segment of the broader space ecosystem. Over the long run, AST carries the potential to greatly outpace its core market.
According to Verified Market Research, the telecom equipment market may reach a valuation of $614.87 billion this year. By 2031, the ecosystem could be worth $978.76 billion, implying a CAGR of 6.6%. Now, by the end of the current fiscal year, experts believe AST’s sales could land at $50.67 million. That would be a huge paradigm shift since last year, it didn’t generate any sales.
Moving onto fiscal 2025, analysts anticipate the top line to jump to $264.51 million. If so, that would translate to a growth rate of 422%. What’s even wilder, the blue-sky sales target for 2025 shoots up to $611.4 million. In many ways, the sky’s the limit for ASTS. For speculators, it’s easily one of the space stocks to buy.
BlackSky Technology (BKSY)
One of the risky but enticing space stocks that I’ve mentioned frequently in past InvestorPlace articles, BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) falls under the scientific and technical instruments category. This is where things get exciting for BKSY and why I’m so bullish on the idea. According to Allied Market Research, the underlying sector could reach a valuation of $49.77 billion by 2030.
If so, that would translate to a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 to 2030. On the flipside, you have an enterprise like BlackSky: young, hungry and eager to make a big impression. Analysts project that by the end of the current fiscal year, the company’s revenue will hit $108.94 million. If so, that would translate to a growth rate of 15.3% from last year’s tally of $94.49 million.
Even more enticing, fiscal 2025 forecasts on average call for sales of $138.54 million. Under this framework, BlackSky’s top line would expand by 27.2%. Moreover, the blue-sky sales target calls for $144 million. No matter how you look at it, the enterprise will likely beat out its sector. And that makes BKSY one of the space stocks to gamble on.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.