Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Stock Climbs on News Boeing Deal Inches Closer

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) stock is on the rise Friday as reports claim the company is getting closer to a deal with Boeing (NYSE:BA).
According to these reports, Boeing is making progress with negotiations to buy Spirit AeroSystems. Investors will note that Spirit AeroSystems is a former subsidiary of Boeing that split off on its own in 2005.
This comes as European aircraft design company Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) is also in talks to acquire parts of Spirit AeroSystems. Boeing and Airbus have both been negotiating with Spirit AeroSystems to split the company and allow each of them to acquire some of its assets.
Insider sources claim that the deal is moving along well and could be announced within the company days or weeks. This deal would help Boeing and Airbus as it would bring more stability to their supply lines.
SPR Stock Movement Today
With reports of the deal progressing comes strong trading of SPR stock today. This has about 2 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s closing in on its daily average trading volume of 2.1 million shares.
SPR stock is up 5.7% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.