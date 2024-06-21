Why Is Ascent Solar (ASTI) Stock Up 11% Today?

Ascent Solar (NASDAQ:ASTI) stock is up on Friday after the solar technology company announced the payoff of its debts.
This is in connection to convertible notes that were issued to institutional investors on Dec. 19, 2022. Ascent Solar says that it has completely paid off the remaining institutional investor’s notes.
According to Ascent Solar, this covers all of the liabilities it has to this investor under that equity agreement. As such, the company says that it no longer has any obligations remaining from that agreement.
What This Means for ASTI Stock
With the paying off of these debts, Ascent Solar puts itself in a much better financial position. That’s good news for the company and investors in ASTI stock. It’s likely this is boosting the morale of investors in the company today.
With today’s news also comes heavy trading of ASTI stock as investors buy the shares. This has more than 104 million shares of ASTI changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 22 million shares.
ASTI stock is up 11.4% as of Friday morning. However, the shares are still down 85.8% since the start of the year.
