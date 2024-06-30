The 3 Smartest Cryptos to Buy With $1K Right Now

If you’re looking for some smart cryptos to buy as we gear up for alt season, these picks could be the ones.
Market leader Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has shaved 16% from its all-time high of over $73K in March this year. Since it sets the tone for the entire market, even altcoins are generally subdued at the moment.
But crypto analysts agree that though altcoins have bottomed out (and may be headed even lower), the upcoming rebound will be something.
Across X, one of the loudest calls for crypto investors at the moment is to “buy the dip.” That means taking advantage of the current low prices to load up on your favorite picks while they’re still low.
But how do you determine which cryptos might be solid choices for your allocation? We compiled some interesting picks to help make that decision easier for you.
Here are the three smartest cryptos to buy right now.
Ethereum (ETH-USD)
Ethereum (ETH-USD) is as smart a choice for investing $1,000 in crypto as any. First, you have the obvious reason: It’s the cryptocurrency with the most name recognition after Bitcoin. That is a two-pronged advantage for ETH investors.
Number one, if the altcoin market is rallying, you can bet Ethereum is front and center of the action. That makes it one of the best cryptos to buy at any time. Second, it means if you’re putting your hard-earned money in Ethereum, you’re betting on a coin with an unparalleled track record in the history of altcoins.
The other thing going for Ethereum is that it’s next in line for a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). Bitcoin’s spot ETF dropped to an enthusiastic market reception, and both crypto and ETF observers expect a similar reaction when Ethereum’s ETF goes to market.
JasmyCoin (JASMY-USD)
Depending on who you ask, JasmyCoin (JASMY-USD) is not the smartest crypto out there to inject your $1K into. That’s because the project has been around for close to three years but its founders have yet to launch actual use cases that you can attribute to its massive price rally this year.
The so-called “Japan’s Bitcoin,” JasmyCoin is the native token for Jasmy. It’s a decentralized ecosystem on Ethereum that lets users store their personal data securely in a “data locker” and sell it to companies willing to pay.
At its current value of 0.030, JasmyCoin is up over 340% year to date (YTD). It even briefly flirted with the $0.40 range during some trading days in June, a change of nearly 500% since the turn of the year.
JasmyCoin will likely maintain this trajectory through the rest of the year. It is definitely one of the smartest cryptos to buy right now.
SATS (1000SATS-USD)
SATS (1000SATS-USD) is a cryptocurrency named after satoshis. Satoshis are the smallest units of Bitcoin and were created by an anonymous creator to pay tribute to Satoshi Nakamoto, the person(s) behind the leading crypto. One Satoshi is equal to one-hundred-millionth of a Bitcoin (0.00000001 BTC). That means one bitcoin has 100 million satoshis.
The coin became popular after Binance listed it in December. It appreciated by over 150% at the time but hasn’t replicated that performance since. However, it may turn out to be one of the best cryptos you can buy, especially if you’re a daily trader.
That’s because it has so far regularly exhibited price jumps that, if well-timed, can pay off nice dividends. In addition, it has demonstrated a staying power. If you hold on to SATS through the rest of the year, chances are you’ll be mighty glad when alt season rebounds.
On the date of publication, Hope Mutie did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the stocks mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to InvestorPlace.com’s Publishing Guidelines.