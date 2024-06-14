Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out on Friday as we dive into all of the biggest news moving shares this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are acquisitions, earnings reports, pricings of public offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Foxo Technologies (NYSEMKT:FOXO) stock is rocketing more than 47% on two acquisition deals.
- Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) shares are soaring over 32% alongside heavy premarket trading.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock is surging more than 24% after getting a $453 million award.
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) shares are gaining over 21% following an offering update.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock is increasing more than 20% without any clear news this morning.
- La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) shares are climbing over 15% with strong early morning trading.
- Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEMKT:MITQ) stock is heading more than 15% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares are rising over 14% on earnings results.
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) stock is jumping more than 14% without any apparent news this morning.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares are up over 13% on positive preclinical data.
10 Top Losers
- Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) stock is diving more than 27% following a major rally yesterday.
- Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) shares are tumbling over 27% after pricing a public offering.
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) stock is taking a more than 18% beating with the pricing of a public offering.
- QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) shares are sliding over 17% on a private placement.
- Ostin Technology (NASDAQ:OST) stock is dropping 17% without any obvious news to report.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares are falling more than 16% this morning.
- Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) stock is decreasing over 14% as it risks delisting.
- Neo-Concept (NASDAQ:NCI) shares are slipping more than 13% after a rally yesterday.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) stock is retreating over 12% following a recent rally.
- Enservco (NYSEMKT:ENSV) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% as it tries to avoid delisting.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.