Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock is rocketing more than 51% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Blue World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAQ) shares are soaring over 35% on Tuesday morning.
- Baijiayun (NASDAQ:RTC) stock is surging more than 33% this morning.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares are increasing over 31% alongside strong early morning trading.
- QuantaSing (NASDAQ:QSG) stock is rising more than 24% on a new share repurchase program.
- Recruiter.com (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares are gaining close to 20% on continued Nasdaq listing.
- Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) stock is climbing over 16% today.
- CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) shares are jumping more than 15% on Tuesday.
- Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) stock is heading over 15% higher on Tuesday morning.
- Troops (NASDAQ:TROO) shares are up more than 15% today.
10 Top Losers
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock is plummeting more than 27% on a terminated service agreement.
- TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:TCTM) shares are crashing over 20% despite a lack of news this morning.
- CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) stock is diving almost 19% on a terminated service agreement.
- Contango Ore (NYSEMKT:CTGO) shares are tumbling more than 18% on an underwritten public offering.
- Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY) stock is taking an over 18% beating after rallying yesterday.
- Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) shares are sliding more than 16% on a proposed public offering.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock is falling over 15% this morning.
- New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) shares are dropping more than 15% on plans for a public share offering.
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) stock is slipping over 13% alongside its latest earnings report.
- ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 13% on a proposed stock offering.
