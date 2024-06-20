Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Thursday and we have all the hottest news behind these movements!
Moving stocks this morning are study data, acquisition updates, a secondary stock offering and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock is rocketing more than 100% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) shares are soaring over 50% with new study data.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock is surging close to 35% on an acquisition update.
- Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) shares are gaining more than 21% without any clear news this morning.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) stock is rising over 17% on Thursday morning.
- Denali Capital (NASDAQ:DECA) shares are increasing more than 17% in shareholder meeting plans.
- Schmid Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) stock is climbing over 16% today.
- Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) shares are heading more than 16% higher this morning.
- Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) stock is jumping over 15% without any obvious news to report.
- Aslan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares are up more than 14% on Thursday.
10 Top Losers
- Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock is crashing over 91% on merger and reverse stock split news.
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares are plummeting more than 22% after a recent rally.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock is diving over 17% on Thursday.
- 1847 Holdings (NYSEMKT:EFSH) shares are taking a more than 17% beating on a proposed secondary stock offering.
- La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) stock is tumbling over 16% after a recent rally on acquisition news.
- Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares are sliding more than 15% on an acquisition announcemcent.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock is falling over 13% after a rally.
- N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) shares are decreasing more than 13% after a similar rally.
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) stock is dropping over 13% following a rally.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down 13% today.
