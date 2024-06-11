Top 3 Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket by 2026

In the constantly changing world of investments, determining which stocks to buy can be a frustrating task. However, market turmoil should not be a reason to ignore certain salient features of companies that promise stability and growth in their business.
In this article, we present three such stocks that have shone not only because of their long-term potential but also due to their solid business fundamentals. These companies showcase operational excellence, resiliency, and strategic financial management, thereby positioned to witness substantial growth by 2026.
Operational excellence is a critical aspect of stock performance choices. Firms that present a chart of a stable operational performance line, even with some ups and downs in the results from quarter to quarter, make clear the strategic planning and stability necessary for their long-term success.
Thus, you don’t want to miss out on these three stocks. Invest in them now, before they skyrocket in value by 2026.
Fortuna Silver (FSM)
Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM) has strategically prioritized gold and silver production, with gold accounting for a significant 81% of the $225 million in sales, or approximately $182.25 million in revenue. This strong emphasis on gold mining reflects the company’s strategic direction. Given the current market conditions and the potential for gold’s value to continue to rise, it presents a promising investment opportunity.
Conversely, silver represented a small but significant income stream, accounting for 10% of revenues, or $22.5 million. In Q1 2024, Fortuna Silver produced 112K gold equivalent ounces. This was less than the record output of 129K gold equivalent ounces in Q3 2023 and 136K in Q4 2023, but it still aligns with the company’s projected production strategy, which calls for a rise in production over the course of the year.
Moreover, $879 was the total cash cost per equivalent ounce of gold. This comes down to $744 per ounce when the San Jose mine. In its final year of reserves, this mine is removed from the equation. Despite quarterly output swings, its operational stability and strategic concentration on gold mining demonstrate reliability and long-term growth potential.
Lamar (LAMR)
Lamar (NASDAQ:LAMR) is a company that works in the outdoor advertising sector and is primarily involved in billboard advertising. After seeing a 1.8% drop in digital same-board sales in 2023, Lamar’s digital platform had a 2.7% gain in same-store revenue in the first quarter of 2024.
Indeed, this reversal indicates better planning and execution in digital advertising, which now makes up around 29% of Lamar’s billboard revenue. Additionally, Lamar had notable growth in sales in many areas, including building and construction (up 33.2%), entertainment and attractions (up 11.4%), and services (increased 14.5%). These areas highlight the robust industries contributing to Lamar’s total income development.
Further, In Q1 2024, adjusted EBITDA was $211.9 million, representing a 6.5% increase over Q1 2023 on an acquisition-adjusted basis. For Q1, Lamar’s capacity to produce sizable cash flows is demonstrated by its diluted AFFO growth (9.2%).
Overall, the firm is a leading pick in stocks to buy due to its stable financial performance and successful expansion of its digital platform, which show that it can react to market trends and execute growth initiatives well.
Qifu Technology (QFIN)
Technology-driven financial services provider Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) specializes in loan facilitation. With a non-GAAP operating margin of 33.9%, the Q1 operating margin was 32.8%.
Further, the company’s risk indicators have improved due to tightening its credit requirements and streamlining its organizational structure. For instance, there was a 15% sequential decline in the predicted vintage loss for new loans in Q1, suggesting a drop in the likelihood of future loan defaults. The D1 delinquency and 30-day collection rates improved by 0.14% and 0.19%, respectively. Certainly, these measurements show how well the business has improved collection efficiency and lower early-stage delinquencies.
While the percentage of loans supported by the Intelligence Credit Engine (ICE) model climbed to 21%, the percentage of loans on the balance sheet increased to 28%. Additionally, compared to last year’s period, the ICE model take rate climbed by 76 basis points, demonstrating higher profitability in this category.
Finally, it is one of the best stocks to buy because of its solid operating margins and stricter credit requirements, demonstrating a focus on profitability and risk management.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.