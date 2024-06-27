Although clean energy sources are often in the spotlight, challenges to adoption and AI-driven electricity demands mean that other energy sources are here to stay. And specifically, we need nuclear energy. That’s where uranium specialist Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT:URG) enters the frame. URG stock is a high-risk, quick-scaling opportunity in the market.
As InvestorPlace contributor Sam Farnham noted, Ur-Energy is a compelling but dangerous idea. You can bet on it, but it’s not something you’d want to mortgage your future on. Still, the potential is there. Farnham wrote that Ur-Energy “acquires, explores, develops and ultimately operates uranium operation processing. With 12 projects across Nevada and Wyoming, URG has lots of infrastructure baked into its cake.”
What makes my colleague’s thesis stand out is the company’s biggest property, called the Lost Creek Project. It features 1,800 mining claims that could be advantaged. Should the sector wake up – and I believe that really is the case right now – Ur-Energy can expand at an accelerated pace.
Fundamentals Point to Further Upside for Nuclear Energy
Scientifically, uranium practically stands alone. As the Nuclear Energy Institute pointed out, the commodity benefits from extremely high energy density: “One uranium fuel pellet creates as much energy as one ton of coal, 149 gallons of oil or 17,000 cubic feet of natural gas.”
Right now, we’re at a technological crossroads that also intersects with sustainability and economic goals. Due to data centers running advanced artificial-intelligence-based protocols, we’re consuming energy resource at an alarming rate. Indeed, The Washington Post warned in its headline earlier this year that “America is running out of power.”
In fact, the International Energy Agency (IEA) stated that based on present trends, global energy consumption for advanced innovations like AI would equal the amount of electricity used by Japan by 2026.
The case is clear: We need nuclear energy if we’re going to also invest in AI. That’s why URG stock is so enticing.
Trade of the Day: Buy URG Stock
Let’s now turn to the trade of the day. Once the market opens, URG stock presents a tempting buying idea. On Wednesday, shares gained over 9%. During the afterhours session, the equity managed to gain almost 1.4%, suggesting further room for growth despite the already-robust print.
In addition to his argument about the fundamentals, my colleague Farnham argues that a technical support line stands around $1.40. He then believes that the first short-term goal is $1.80. That’s quite possible as hitting above that point would result in a continuation of a bullish trend channel that was broken beginning this month.
However, it’s also possible that URG stock is in the final stages of forming a broadening top pattern. If so, we’re talking about an eight-stage pattern – and we could be on the cusp of forming the seventh stage — before the eighth (and negative) stage materializes.
Assuming that we are looking at a broadening top – and that’s a big assumption – my upside target would be $1.60. That gives you about a 10% to 13% quick-scalping opportunity. Should you receive this profit, you can decide at that point whether to expose yourself for the possibility of $1.80 or live to fight another day.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.