Wall Street Favorites: 3 Tech Stocks With Freshly Raised Price Targets

Searching for lucrative tech stocks in the bustling stock market is what most investors are after. Uncovering hidden gems is a favorite pastime of millions, and for good reason. Finding under-the-radar gems in high-growth sectors has made many investors rich. For those looking to uncover the best-kept secrets among tech stocks, such a task may be difficult due to the substantial coverage this sector gets.
That said, there are companies I’d suggest are overlooked in this space that could provide the kind of upside investors are looking for. The following three companies on this list have recently received Wall Street upgrades and may not be your standard household names in the tech sector investors would think of first.
Let’s dive into why these tech stocks may be worth considering at current levels and what their upside is, according to analysts.
Tech Stocks: Walmart (WMT)
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is not the first company that likely comes to mind when investors think of tech stocks. Known for its roll-back retail pricing model, Walmart is among the largest retailers in the world, with a growing footprint and market share that makes this company a blue-chip giant most investors focus on for its cash flow growth.
That said, the company’s better-than-expected revenue and earnings in Q1 of fiscal 2025 have been noted due to the key driver of this outperformance. Walmart noted strong e-commerce growth and store-fulfilled pickup and delivery as key catalysts for its outstanding results.
Accordingly, a number of analysts have stepped up and reiterated buy targets on the company, raising their price targets. Baird analyst Peter Benedict is among the group, reaffirming a buy rating and raising his price target to $70 from $65. The key reason for this upgrade was Walmart’s appeal to higher-income households, and the company’s focus on value and convenience continues to attract a broad customer base. However, it’s also worth noting that the company’s momentum in higher-margin revenue streams (driven by its tech exposure) and cost considerations (tied to automation) also drove this bullish call.
Benedict emphasized the importance of alternative revenue sources like advertising, marketplace, and Walmart+, which generate around $7 billion and drive margin growth. He expects these profits to fund further investments in Walmart’s growth areas, highlighting his 69% success rate and 15.1% average return.
Rubrik (RBRK)
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) is a tech company that flies under the radar, as evidenced by the fact that this is my first time covering cybersecurity stock. The company’s recent IPO in April resulted in an initial pop, which has since dwindled. Going public at $32 per share, RBRK stock surged as high as $40 before coming back down to earth. At the time of writing, shares of this cybersecurity stock trade right around their IPO price.
The company raised $752 million through its IPO, becoming the first cybersecurity provider to go public in two years. That’s a major milestone for the sector, but investors are clearly questioning whether it’s worth what it went public for or if the dust needs to settle a bit more on this name.
Wall Street appears to be taking the view that Rubrik is a buy. There are currently nine buy ratings and one neutral rating on the stock. KeyBanc analysts highlighted the company’s strong position in the cloud data management and data security segments, initiating coverage with an overweight rating.
It’s still too early for any major upgrades to take place under this name, but I expect more to follow as the company reports results in the coming quarters. For now, Wall Street is clearly bullish on this name, and I think there’s reason for this, given the strong performance we’ve seen in the cybersecurity sector of late.
Monday.com (MNDY)
Monday.com (NYSE:MNDY) is another company that has been prompting positive analyst revisions. Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan raised the firm’s price target on the software company to $300 per share due to its impressive recent earnings report. Despite the recent rally in MNDY stock, Rangan believes the stock remains undervalued. The company’s growth momentum and solid pricing power are notable drivers cited for this view.
It is recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader for Collaborative Work Management. Monday.com continuously enhances its user experience. Recent innovations like MondayDB underline its dedication to client satisfaction, earning it a spot on software investors’ radar.
Notably, the company’s Q1 2024 impressed market analysts, adding more optimism for investors. Earnings per share came in at 61 cents, and revenue reached $216.91 million. Its rising earnings forecast makes it an attractive investment option. The company’s outlook appears promising, with seven estimates climbing over the past month and no negative revisions. Importantly, it’s worth noting that the consensus estimate for MNDY stock surged by 175% over this period. Indeed, this is a stock I think is worth watching right now.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.