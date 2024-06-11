Why Is Airship AI (AISP) Stock Up 53% Today?

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) stock is up on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence (AI) video, sensor, and data management surveillance company announced a deal with the Department of Justice (DOJ) agency.
According to a press release from Airship AI, this deal is worth six figures and includes one year of service with an option to extend it another four years. The contract covers the use of its Acropolis Enterprise Sensor Management video and data management platform.
Airship AI president Paul Allen said the following about the contract.
“Reflected in our existing pipeline for 2024, we believe the successful conversion of this opportunity into a potentially long-term contractual relationship further signifies the strength and maturity of our pipeline. The work required to validate the capabilities of a product for agency requirements and then take it through the process to be certified technically to run on government networks, including up to FedRAMP high, is a lengthy and substantial process.”
AISP Stock Market Movement Today
Investors are buying up shares of AISP stock today and that brings with it heavy trading. This has more than 73 million shares of the stock on the move as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1.2 million shares.
AISP stock is up 52.9% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.