Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Stocks are down today and investors seeking out the answers to why that’s the case will want to stick around for our breakdown of Tuesday’s market movements!
The main reason that stocks are down today has to do with the Federal Reserve. The Fed is preparing for a meeting and investors are anxious about what could be revealed during it.
For example, traders have been hoping for months now that the Fed would reduce interest rates. These have remained high in an effort to battle inflation. If the results of this meeting don’t include a rate drop, it could weigh on the morale of investors.
That Fed meeting starts today and is set to last for two days. It’s unlikely that the meeting will result in an interest rate cut. However, we won’t know for sure until the meeting is over. The Fed is also going to weigh May consumer price data into its decision, which comes out tomorrow.
Let’s check out how the major stock indices are reacting to these concerns below!
Stocks Down Today: Major Indices on the Move
- Starting us off today is the S&P 500 with a .17% decrease as of this writing.
- Next is the Dow Jones Industrial Average with a .52% decrease on Tuesday morning.
- Closing us out is the NASDAQ Composite with a .22% increase this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.