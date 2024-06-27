Why Is Assure (IONM) Stock Up 191% Today?

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) stock is soaring higher on Thursday after the neuromonitoring surgical support services company withdrew a share offering.
Assure notes that it no longer plans to move forward with a proposed stock offering that was announced on May 3. This offering was tied to the company’s plan to merge with Danam Health.
The reason for Assure calling off the public offering is that it’s no longer merging with Danam Health. As such, it doesn’t need the shares for the stock-for-stock merger it was planning.
That merger would have brought major changes to Assure. This includes the company switching away from the IONM stock ticker in favor of a new ticker. It would also have seen Assure change its name to Danam Health Holding Corporation.
How This Affects IONM Stock
With news of the failed merger and the withdrawal of its public offering comes heavy trading of IONM stock. This has more than 42 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 574,000 shares.
With the offering being withdrawn, investors don’t have to worry about their stakes in the company being diluted. They also won’t see their shares converted to a 10% stake in Danam Health.
IONM stock is up 190.6% as of Thursday morning.
Investors will want to stick around for more of the most recent stock market stories!
We have all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Thursday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers today and more of the latest news. You can catch up on all of that at the links below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday
- Dear RIVN Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 27
- Why This Analyst Says Aptiv (APTV) Stock Is the Biggest Loser on Rivian-Volkswagen Deal
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.