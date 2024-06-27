Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out on Thursday as we dig into all of the news moving shares this morning!
Moving stocks are public offering updates, new investments an earnings report and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) stock is rocketing more than 128% after withdrawing a proposed public offering.
- Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) shares are soaring over 40% on a $40 million investment.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock is surging more than 31% on a $15 million private placement.
- Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO) shares are gaining over 26% on a peer-reviewed publication.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is increasing more than 24% as it continues a recent rally.
- Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) shares are jumping over 23% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock is climbing more than 21% without any clear news this morning.
- Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEMKT:VINE) shares are heading close to 17% higher with heavy pre-market trading.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock is getting an over 15% boost without any obvious news to report.
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares are up nearly 15% with strong trading this morning.
10 Top Losers
- BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) stock is plummeting more than 37% after pricing a follow-on offering.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares are diving over 28% on a proposed public offering.
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) stock is tumbling more than 21% after effecting a public offering.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares are taking an over 17% beating without any apparent news today.
- VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) stock is slipping more than 17% alongside recent insider trading.
- Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) shares are dropping over 16% on Thursday morning.
- Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) stock is decreasing more than 16% with its second-quarter earnings report.
- International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares are falling over 15% today.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) stock is slipping more than 14% after pricing a public offering.
- KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 13%.
