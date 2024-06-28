You’ve Been Warned! 3 Gene Editing Stocks to Buy Now or Regret Forever.

With the progression of modern medicine, and the continuous discoveries in the realm of gene editing, investing early in the technology could be a game changer for long-term returns if selecting the best gene editing stocks to buy. That’s because unlike more standard therapeutics such as antibiotics, antivirals and vaccines gene editing is a permanent solution most of the time. It changes the base instructions of the human body for how the body is maintained and protected.
As a result, several highly successful biotech companies have become examples of the best types of gene editing stocks to buy. Investors should look specifically for the method by which these companies edit genes, the progress of their projects and the overall potential for commercialization.
CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
When it comes to naming, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) hit the nail on the head with its branding. The company derives its name from one of the first methods of gene editing discovered. CRISPR, which stands for “Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats”, is the methodology by which CRSP creates many of its treatments.
Recently, CRSP has seen generous growth as a result of attention to its new treatment for sickle-cell anemia called Casgevy. The treatment is the first of its kind to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration and will expand its availability across the United States.
From a commercialization standpoint, CRSP will need to find a way to improve accessibility to the treatment, as it currently costs $2.2 per patient. Once over this hurdle, the company will likely reap profits and can reinvest into further treatments that use the CRISPR-Cas9 method.
Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)
Another company that relies on the CRISPR mechanism for its drugs, Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) has recently come across exceptional news for the industry. The company recently uncovered that its CRISPR-Cas9-based drugs can be provided in more than one dose for improved effects. The drug in question treats transthyretin amyloidosis, which is a rare hereditary disease that impacts the connective tissues of the heart.
Though some estimates show that only one out of every 5,800 people worldwide have the disease, that’s still roughly 1.3 million patients. Furthermore, this discovery could help shape the gene editing industry, as treatments can be dosed and managed over a longer time frame, improving patient outcomes and affordability.
From a financial perspective, NTLA stock is trading at a genuine discount, but that does not mean investors should shy away from it. Rather, keeping a close watch on its other drug pipelines could help signal when the right time to buy is.
Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)
A major competitor in the gene editing industry, Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) pairs prime editing with CRISPR to achieve more specific patient outcomes. The company has worked on incorporating prime editing, which focuses on replacing a single nucleotide within a maladaptive gene rather than replacing the whole gene.
This approach allows the company to carefully target the cause of a hereditary genetic disease while preventing the negative downstream effects that can come from genome editing. Recently, the company made notable progress in the development of its drug BEAM-302. The therapeutic operates as an in vivo base editing medicine designed to precisely correct the underlying cause of severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).
While the market for the therapeutic is relatively small since Severe AATD affects an estimated 70,000-100,000 individuals, it does underscore the prowess and successful research of BEAM’s development process. Ultimately, Beam is worth investing in for the long haul due to the expertise and unique methodology its researchers bring to treating genetic disorders.
On the date of publication, Viktor Zarev did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.