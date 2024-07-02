2U (TWOU) Stock Continues to Surge in Bankruptcy Rally

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) stock is still rallying higher as a bankruptcy filing has introduced an immense amount of volatility to the online education platform company’s shares.
Today’s movement has TWOU stock rallying 15.5% as of Tuesday morning. That comes with more than 31 million shares changing hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 2.5 million shares.
The rally today follows a surge yesterday that saw the stock jump as more than 100% higher during normal trading hours. It is worth noting that these rallies come after the stock suffered a roughly 60% drop when news of its bankruptcy broke.
What’s Next for 2U Stock?
2U is using this bankruptcy to restructure its debt via deals with lenders. This has the company continuing operations throughout the process. It expects to exit bankruptcy by the end of September.
It’s also unclear how this bankruptcy filing will affect TWOU stock. While the company is only using it for restructuring, it could cause problems for its listing on the Nasdaq.
Also, all of this volatility makes TWOU stock a bit of a risky investment. Traders will want to keep that in mind before taking a stake in the company.
