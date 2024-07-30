Why Is Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) Stock Up 29% Today?

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock is rising higher on Tuesday after the company posted an update from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The FDA has cleared Processa Pharmaceuticals for its Phase 2 clinical trial Next Generation Capecitabine (NGC-Cap). This is the company’s lead product candidate and is designed to treat patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
With this approval, Processa Pharmaceuticals is able to move forward with a clinical trial of NGC-Cap. The company says that it expects to start enrolling patients in this study this quarter.
David Young, president of research and development at Processa Pharmaceuticals, said this about NGC-Cap:
“We previously demonstrated in our Phase 1b study that NGC-Cap is more potent than monotherapy capecitabine, providing up to 5-10 times more 5-fluorouracil exposure to cancer cells. This greater exposure resulted in a greater efficacy, with a safety profile better or similar to existing monotherapy with capecitabine.”
PCSA Stock Movement Today
With all of this comes heavy trading of PCSA stock today. That has more than 51 million shares changing hands as of this writing. This is a massive surge compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 90,000 shares.
PCSA stock is up 29.4% as of Tuesday morning.
