TWOU Stock Alert: 2U Plunges on Ch. 11 Bankruptcy Filing

Online education platform 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Based in Maryland, the firm was saddled with $1 billion of debt as of the end of the first quarter while it had just $125 million of cash. TWOU stock is tumbling about 70% on the news.
2U’s Profile and Its Bankruptcy Deal
2U specializes in partnering with American colleges to provide online courses. In recent years, the company has faced mounting competition from many colleges that have decided to offer online courses without partners. Additionally, students began to avoid online courses amid tuition hikes, causing 2U’s marketing costs to jump. Meanwhile, expensive acquisitions and years of losses caused the firm’s balance sheet to deteriorate.
Under 2U’s deal with lenders holding about 87% of its debt, announced in conjunction with its bankruptcy filing, the amount that it owes will be slashed by 50%. Further, the deal will provide it with about $110 million of new capital “and extend the maturity date of its revolving and term loans to over two years following closing of the transaction.”
What Comes Next for 2U and TWOU Stock
The firm expects to complete the bankruptcy process by the end of September. CEO Paul Lalljie indicated that 2U anticipates continuing to do business as usual going forward. “The steps we are taking today will enable us to continue investing in our offerings, services, and world-class team to deliver unparalleled online learning to meet the needs of students today,” the CEO said in a statement.
However, TWOU stock is likely to drop much further, as the common stocks of companies that declare bankruptcy often become worthless. 2U noted that it expects to become a private company following the Chapter 11 process. Consequently, its shares will no longer trade on any stock exchange, and the owners of TWOU stock will probably receive little or no compensation for their shares.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
