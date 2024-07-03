3 Overvalued Stocks to Sell Before the Bubble Bursts

Finding overvalued stocks to sell is crucial for investors to safeguard their portfolios in today’s erratic markets. Here, the emphasis is on three well-known businesses whose valuation measures have lately come under investigation. Though each firm works in a different industry—cash, direct marketing, or cryptocurrency—they are all seen to be overpriced. Analyzing these stocks’ financial fundamentals and market dynamics is necessary to understand why they are associated with downside risks.
From volatile cryptocurrency markets to tactical changes affecting cannabis sales to financial strains, every example sheds light on possible weak points. These businesses have difficulties that can jeopardize their market positions and investor trust against shifting regulations, economic downturns, and strategic pivots. Understanding the warning signals of overvaluation is essential to protecting portfolios. An analysis of these case studies gives a more profound comprehension of the reasons behind these stocks’ potential risk status as investments. This is consistent with managing portfolio risks in unstable market situations.
Coinbase Global (COIN)
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) operates a leading cryptocurrency exchange. Increased volatility and pricing in cryptocurrency assets contributed to Coinbase’s notable 103% sequential gain in transaction revenue in Q1 2024. Although the Q1 results were positively impacted, Coinbase’s reliance on the cryptocurrency market exposes the company to its inherent volatility. This can cause significant fluctuations and impact the stability of its income in the coming quarters.
Although the business reports that Q1 market conditions were encouraging, historical patterns indicate that cryptocurrency assets’ market capitalization and prices can be volatile. Hence, sustained revenue growth might be jeopardized by this uncertainty, particularly if market circumstances improve or deteriorate.
Total expenses rose by 5% every quarter due to increasing stock-based compensation and other operating expenditures. For Q2, the business expects to see more increases in administrative, marketing, and technology and development costs. Based on increased trading volumes and customer support requirements, these forecasts indicate that profitability margins will continue under pressure.
Overall, Coinbase is on the overvalued stocks to sell list due to its top- and bottom-line volatility and dependence on the crypto ecosystem.
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) leads in the cannabis market. Over the year, the company’s net revenue from consumer cannabis decreased from $14.5 million to $10.2 million (fiscal 2024). The reduction can be attributable to the shift towards higher-margin medicinal cannabis sales in foreign markets over consumer products with lower profits.
The consumer cannabis industry’s adjusted gross margin dropped dramatically from 25% to 16%, suggesting a less desirable product mix than the year before. Even if it is not as profitable as medicinal cannabis, consumer cannabis nonetheless commands a considerable portion of the market. In developed countries like Canada and emerging markets, this is crucial.
Further, the drop in this segment’s revenue and profitability raises the possibility that Aurora is losing market share or needs help competing successfully. The strategic shift away from consumer cannabis may limit Aurora’s ability to capitalize on the full spectrum of the cannabis market, including recreational users and less medically stringent markets, as the company concentrates more on high-margin medical cannabis markets, such as those in Europe and Australia.
In short, Aurora’s shift away from consumer cannabis may negatively impact revenue growth, solidifying its place on the overvalued stocks to sell list.
Nu Skin (NUS)
Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) leads the direct sale of skincare and nutritional products. But customers and paid affiliates have significantly decreased, according to Nu Skin. In particular, annual declines in paid affiliates and consumers totaled 19% and 30%, respectively (adjusted to 14% ignoring eligibility changes).
Additionally, the negative consumer moods brought on by regional economic problems (such as South Korea’s property market crisis) and strong forex pressures have made things more difficult in some areas, such as South Korea and Japan. Nu Skin has struggled to increase sales, leading trends, and its client base.
Moreover, revenue for Nu Skin in Q1 2024 was $417.3 million, a 13.3% decline from the $481.5 million in the same quarter the previous year. With 154,171 paid affiliates, there was a solid decrease of 30% from the previous year. When eligibility modifications were taken into account, there was a 14% decline. Despite attempts to reduce SKUs, Nu Skin’s gross margin dropped from 72.3% to 70.5% annually, suggesting pressure on profitability.
To conclude, Nu Skin needs help with declining customer and affiliate numbers amidst economic challenges. These elements led the company’s presence on the overvalued stock list to sell.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.