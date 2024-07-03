3 Rapidly Rising Companies Set to Join the $1 Trillion Club

Within the technology sector, a few companies are beginning to emerge as future titans. Based on their growth potency, they can be valued at trillions of dollars in the foreseeable future. Three companies are about to become members of the elite trillion-dollar club. These companies currently dominate trillions of AI, semiconductors, and energy markets.
To be specific, these companies lead the semiconductor and automobile manufacturing industries. They also have cutting-edge tech advancements, solid financial performance, and strategic expansion. Moreover, their expertise in high-performance computing, control over the production of sophisticated semiconductors, and diversification into AI-driven and energy-storage technologies demonstrate several routes to significant market capitalization.
Here, the focus is on these firms’ core financial measures, technical innovations, and strategic objectives to understand what makes them unique and why their journey toward future trillion-dollar companies is an important trend to observe in the prevailing adverse macro conditions.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) leads the production of high-performance computing components. In the first quarter, the company’s top-line increased by 2% from a year ago to $5.5 billion. A considerable lead in the data center and client segments against reductions in the gaming and embedded segments became the driving force behind this top-line boost. The revenue distribution demonstrates AMD’s capacity to profit from rapidly expanding markets with a record quarterly Data Center sales of $2.3 billion. Thus, the Data Center segment outperformed the prior year by 80%.
Moreover, there was a 2% sequential growth in the data center category as well. Over 40% of AMD’s total revenue came from its data center division. This highlights this division’s vital significance in the company’s portfolio. This gain was driven by the ramp up of AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs and a notable increase in server CPU sales. Revenue in the client sector increased by 85% in the last year to $1.4 billion. Hence, this expansion was further supported by introducing the Ryzen Pro 8000 series.
Overall, AMD’s presence on the future trillion-dollar companies list is supported by record revenue from leveraging high-growth markets.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is a leader in semiconductor manufacturing with advanced process technologies. The company had a decline in sales in the first quarter, with the top line down 3.8%. There were seasonal fluctuations in the smartphone market that are partly to blame for this reduction. Meanwhile, demand for high-performance computing components remained relatively stable. The company lifted its gross margin by 0.1 percentage points to 53.1% despite this considerable decline in top line. Indeed, adjustments to the product mix due to the seasonality of smartphones led to this margin improvement.
Further, they were vital when TSMC’s sophisticated process technologies were broken down by technology-based revenue. The 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer processes accounted for 37% and 19% of wafer sales. Meanwhile, the 3-nanometer process technology contributed 9% to wafer revenue. The company’s expertise and lead in advanced semiconductor production reflect that technologies with a combined size of 7 nanometers or less accounted for 65% of the total wafer sales.
TSMC’s strong gross margin and cost management solidify its place on the list of future trillion-dollar companies.
Tesla (TSLA)
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is revolutionizing the automotive industry with electric vehicles. The company also excels in energy storage solutions. Tesla’s energy storage deployments, especially with the Megapack, hit a record high in the first quarter.
Tesla’s energy margins hit a record of 24.6%. In Q1, Tesla’s AI training computed more than doubled. This expansion of the AI infrastructure includes the activation of around 35K H100 units. There are plans to grow them to about 85K by the end of the year. Indeed, this growth accelerates the development of autonomous driving technologies. Tesla is introducing new car models more quickly than anticipated. Production is anticipated to begin late this year or early 2025. Therefore, with this strategy, Tesla should be able to produce more than 3 million cars annually.
The record deployment of Megapacks and the doubling of AI training compute capacity reflect Tesla’s diversified revenue streams, solidifying its position on the future trillion-dollar companies list.
