Chicken Recall 2024: What to Know as Some Frozen Products Recalled for Listeria

A 2024 chicken recall is in effect in the U.S. for some frozen products that may be affected by Listeria monocytogenes.
This recall affects 2,010 pounds of chicken that was imported to the U.S. from Canada. This covers ready-to-eat chicken products made on June 5. They were imported to the U.S. on June 13, 2024, and June 21, 2024. The recall affects products that were sent out nationwide.
Here are the products included in the latest chicken recall 2024, according to the Department of Agriculture (USDA):
- 12.1-oz. cardboard box package containing “Al Safa Halal Charcoal Grilled Chicken Seekh Kebab Grilled, Minced, Chicken Patty Kebab” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605404” printed on a sticker on the outside of the package.
- 14.11-oz. cardboard box package containing “Al Safa Halal Fully Cooked Chicken Chapli Kebab Seasoned Chicken Patty” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605416” printed on a sticker on the outside of the package.
Dangers of the Chicken Recall
Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause the listeriosis infection. This includes symptoms ranging from “fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.” Consumers will also note that it can cause diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.
Readers who are interested in stock market news will note we have plenty of that below!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news that traders need to know about on Tuesday! That includes all of the latest happenings for Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Dyson. You can catch up on all of that news at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- PLTR Stock: Palantir and Oracle Double Down on Cloud, AI Innovations
- BITF Stock Alert: Bitfarms Names New CEO as Riot Pushes for a Takeover
- Dyson Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Vaccum Maker’s Job Cuts
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.