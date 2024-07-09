Dyson Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Vaccum Maker’s Job Cuts

Dyson layoffs are coming for the vacuum cleaner company’s overseas employees as it plans to make major cuts.
The latest news from Dyson is that it will be cutting around 1,000 jobs in the U.K. These are big cuts considering the company currently employs about 3,500 people in the region.
Dyson CEO Hanno Kirner said the following to CNBC about its latest layoffs:
“We have grown quickly and, like all companies, we review our global structures from time to time to ensure we are prepared for the future. As such, we are proposing changes to our organization, which may result in redundancies.”
In addition, Dyson notes that the layoffs come at a time when the company is facing increasing competition. This has the company planning to remain innovative and agile.
Dyson Layoffs Continue Trend
Layoffs have been a hot topic over the last few years as companies cut jobs. This is partially due to a rough global economy. Inflation, not just in the United States, has been a problem following the lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic.
On top of that, the U.K. just closed out elections, and those changes may be playing a part in its economy. This could also tie into Dyson’s plan to cut jobs in the area.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.