CREV Stock Pops as Carbon Revolution Snags Chevrolet Supply Deal

Automotive parts specialist Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) – which focuses on manufacturing carbon fiber (CF) wheels for vehicle manufacturers – saw its shares pop dramatically higher on Friday. Last night, the company revealed that it will supply the CF wheels available on the upcoming (and just revealed) Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. Chevrolet is a General Motors (NYSE:GM) brand and the credibility boost lifted CREV stock.
Carbon’s CF wheels – designed as a one-piece framework – carries the advantage of being significantly lighter than the aluminum-wheel option. Per the accompanying press release, the CF wheels will reduce the Corvette ZR1’s rotating, unsprung mass by 42.8 pounds across the vehicle. While the underlying aesthetic appeal will likely be important, it may be the performance improvement that inspires prospective buyers.
After all, the Corvette isn’t cheap. According to Kelley Blue Book, the base model Corvette carries an MSRP of just under $70,000. The current top-end model – the Z06 – commands an MSRP of $111,795. However, Car and Driver estimates that the upcoming ZR1 halo car (essentially the flagship that gets consumers excited about the underlying brand) will carry a price tag between $180,000 to $205,000.
In other words, a consumer plunking that amount of cash for a vehicle will likely want the absolute best in performance: that’s probably why CREV stock skyrocketed today.
CREV Stock Linked to a Groundbreaking Performance Vehicle
Per the press release, Carbon CEO Jake Dingle noted that the new ZR1 will be the third Corvette that features the company’s CF wheels. “Our team harnessed its extensive engineering and manufacturing experience to come up with a wheel befitting of the highest-performance Corvette we’ve ever seen,” the head executive remarked.
Dingle isn’t kidding. According to MotorTrend, the Z06 rockets to 60 miles per hour (mph) from standstill in just 2.6 seconds. It eclipses the quarter mile in a blistering 10.6 seconds with a trap speed of 131.6 mph. That’s supercar performance coming out of an engine that generates 670 horsepower.
On the other hand, Chevrolet has yet to release its figures for 0-60 times for the ZR1. But what has enthusiasts excited about the upcoming automotive juggernaut is that it generates 1,064 horsepower. To truly get the most out of this vehicle, prospective buyers will likely opt for the CF wheels. This dynamic has speculators bidding up CREV stock.
To be fair, the company is a risky proposition. Shortly following its initial public offering, CREV stock screamed higher to an intraday-record high of $197.99. Still, the equity quickly fell back toward a more terrestrial range.
Nevertheless, with the announcement of the partnership with GM’s high-performance halo car, investors may have Carbon Revolution on their watch list.
