Dear FFIE Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 20

Shares of Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) are down by about 20% this year as customers have largely turned away from the company’s luxury EVs. That’s a stark contrast to May, when FFIE stock was up by 200% year-to-date. FF isn’t alone; other EV companies have also struggled. Today, however, FFIE stock is up about 25%.
FF offers the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance which carries a base price of $309,000. The first Alliance was delivered last August after being unveiled in 2017. Preorders are also open for the FF 91 2.0 and the FF 91 2.0 Futurist.
Shareholders are hoping for encouraging updates, as FF will host an investor community day at its headquarters in Los Angeles on July 20. There isn’t a digital signup page for the event. Rather, interested parties must email Faraday Future with their personal information and proof of ownership of FFIE stock, such as a brokerage screenshot.
FFIE Stock: FF to Hold Investor Community Day on July 20
At the event, shareholders will be able to meet with FF’s executive management team and “experience and learn more about the FF 91 2.0 EV.”
However, there’s likely an even more significant catalyst on the horizon, as the company will hold its annual meeting of stockholders on July 31.
FF has urged its shareholders to vote in favor of all four proposals, although special emphasis has been placed on proposals #3 and #4.
Proposal #3 seeks to increase authorized Class A and B common stock to 4.16 billion from 463.31 million, or a significant increase of 800%. If approved, the proposal will “clear the path for additional future strategic investments that could support a ramp in production and delivery of the FF 91 and could help support the development of a China-US automotive industry bridge strategy.” It would also result in extreme dilution for shareholders.
Proposal #4 seeks approval for a reverse stock split in a ratio between 1-for-2 and 1-for-40. FFIE is currently trading below $1 and is in violation of Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. To regain compliance, FFIE stock has until Aug. 31 to close at or above $1 for at least 10 consecutive business days. If not, it faces delisting from the Nasdaq.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.