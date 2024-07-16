DNA Stock: Ginkgo Bioworks Announces New Collaboration

Biotechnology specialist Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) is seeing shares skyrocket today following an announcement of a potentially lucrative collaboration. Specifically, Ginkgo will partner with Syngenta, which is billed as a “leader in agricultural innovation.” Together, the two will work to launch a new biological solution. Given the underlying credibility boost, DNA stock is up around 20% as of this writing.
According to a press release, Ginkgo aims to “develop and optimize” a microbial strain for a secondary metabolite under Syngenta’s pipeline. On a scientific basis, Syngenta’s research team has identified the biological solution as a high-potential asset. Financially, the partnership also offers a cost-effective approach toward large-scale production of the targeted metabolite.
Primarily, the advantage that Ginkgo offers is its specialty in cell programming. Per the press release, Ginkgo may leverage its biological knowledge along with its machine-learning capabilities. These attributes can help optimize the microbial strain to meet Syngenta’s productivity targets.
The two enterprises did not specifically reveal the end purpose or application of the biological solution. However, one Syngenta representative noted that “biologicals are increasingly important in addressing the need for efficient and sustainable agricultural solutions worldwide.’
DNA Stock Receives a Reputational Tailwind, But Challenges Linger
Based on comments from Syngenta, the broader goal of the partnership with Ginkgo appears to center on agricultural output increases while simultaneously promoting sustainable practices. To that end, DNA stock may actually end up the superior beneficiary between the two entities.
The agricultural technology (or agritech) market is sizable, having reached a valuation of $23.5 billion in 2022. Further, Zion Market Research points out that the segment could expand to $79.7 billion by 2030. That would come out to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%.
However, artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture — which would align well with Ginkgo’s experience with machine learning — was worth $1.7 billion last year. According to a Forbes report, this subsector could soar to a valuation of $4.7 billion by 2028. Such an expansion would yield a CAGR of 22.55%.
Still, DNA stock is extremely risky. For one thing, it trades well below $1, thereby risking a delisting unless the share price improves dramatically. Second, even with Tuesday’s jump higher, shares are still down approximately 79% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
Finally, analysts rate shares a consensus moderate sell. With no expert issuing a buy rating, investors need to be extremely cautious with DNA stock.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.