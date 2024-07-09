Expensify Stock Soars as Jim Cramer Triggers ‘Accidental’ Rally

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) stock is heading higher on Tuesday after Jim Cramer accidentally triggered a rally for the cloud-based expense management software platform company’s shares.
During an interview with Brad Pitt for the upcoming F1 movie, Cramer mentioned that Expensify sponsors the fictional F1 racing team in the movie. He told viewers that if they were going to remember one stock from the interview, it should be Expensify.
Following that, shares of EXFY stock started to take off with heavy trading. That has more than 17 million shares changing hands as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 592,000 shares.
Cramer Clarifies Stance on Expensify Stock
Following this rally, Cramer put out another statement concerning EXFY stock. Here’s what he said, according to Seeking Alpha:
“Guys I am being facetious about a company called Expensify, alright. I did not tell people to buy EXFY. I’m just saying they are one of the sponsors, and Apple was brilliant to have sponsors come in. I am not recommending Expensify.”
Despite this clarification, shares of Expensify stock are up 32.7% as of Tuesday afternoon. However, the shares are still down 21.4% since the start of the year.
