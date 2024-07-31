Ground Cinnamon Recalls: What to Know as FDA Issues Alert Over Lead Levels

New ground cinnamon recalls are in effect as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns consumers about increased lead levels in some products.
According to the FDA, several brands of ground cinnamon have been found to contain levels of lead that can be dangerous to consumers. It advises them to not consume any of the products mentioned in these recalls and not to buy them, either.
Let’s get into that news more with a look at all of the ground cinnamon products included in these recalls.
Ground Cinnamon Recalls: Products Affected
- El Chilar sold at El Torito Market in Maryland with lot codes D181EX0624 and E054EX0225.
- Marcum sold at Save-A-Lot stores with best by dates of 12/05/25 12 in Missouri and 12/05/25 12 in Virginia.
- SWAD sold at Patel Brothers in Connecticut with batch number KX28223.
- Supreme Tradition sold at Dollar Tree in Califonia with a 10/06/25 best by date.
- Compania Indillor Orientale sold at Eurogrocery in Connecticut with a lot number of L1803231.
- ALB Flavor sold at Eurogrocery in Connecticut with a best before date of 30/08/2025.
- Shahzada sold at Fish World in New York with a best by date of 12/2026.
- La Frontera sold at Frutas Y Abarrotes Mexico, Inc. in New York.
Outside of this, we have plenty of other stock market stories that traders will want to know about below!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Wednesday! Among that is what has shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), chip stocks and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock in the news today. All of that info is ready to go at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- ASML Stock Pops on Reports It May Not Face China Chip Restrictions
- Why Are Chip Stocks Up Today?
- FibroGen Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest FGEN Job Cuts
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.