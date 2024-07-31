Why Are Chip Stocks Up Today?

Chip stocks are up today and investors wondering why will find all of the news ready to go on Wednesday!
The increase in chip stocks starts with strong earnings reports in the sector. That includes Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) beating out Wall Street’s expectations in its latest quarter.
Adding to that are strong results from Samsung. This is one of the largest memory chip makers in the business and its products are used in many artificial intelligence (AI) projects and platforms.
On top of that, geopolitical factors are also sending chip stocks up today. The U.S. is reportedly considering additional bans on sales of semiconductor components to China. However, that ban wouldn’t affect allies, such as Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea. This is a switch from prior reports that said these allies may be affected.
With all of this news comes a rally for chip stocks today. Let’s dig into that below!
Chip Stocks Up Today
- AMD stock starts us off on Wednesday morning with a 7.5% gain for the semiconductor company’s shares.
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock is climbing 1.7% higher alongside the chip news today.
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is experiencing a 10.4% increase as of this writing.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) stock is climbing 5.9% higher this morning.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock is heading 8.4% higher on Wednesday.
