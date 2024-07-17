If You Can Only Buy One Flying Car Stock in July, It Better Be One of These 3 Names

The flying car market is expected to grow from $0.42 billion in 2022 to $5.28 billion by 2030 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.7%. Key drivers include rising purchasing power, changing lifestyles, urban traffic and population growth.
A 2021 IBM survey found that 77% of respondents prioritized sustainability, with only 1% viewing EVs as a viable daily option. Flying cars, utilizing VTOL for launch, are a greener alternative, especially for longer journeys. This trend is driving the market’s CAGR.
Road and rail transport face congestion and limitations in urban areas, while water transport is suited for long-distance shipping. Air transport is costly for urban use, leaving near-ground options as the best fit for cities. Consequently, introducing flying cars is expected to generate significant interest and demand in urban markets in the coming years. Here are the top flying car stocks to buy.
Joby Aviation (JOBY)
Recently, flying car manufacturer Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) successfully tested its hydrogen-powered electric air taxi and flew 523 miles with only water as a by-product. This innovative aircraft, designed for vertical takeoff and landing, builds on Joby’s battery-electric program and showcases hydrogen’s potential for emissions-free regional travel. CEO JoeBen Bevirt emphasized the importance of cleaner air travel and the company’s commitment to transforming urban and regional mobility.
Joby Aviation envisioned flights between cities like San Francisco and San Diego without airports or emissions, just water. Their advancements in certifying battery-electric aircraft provide a solid foundation for future hydrogen-electric flights. Most design and testing efforts for battery-electric models will transfer to hydrogen-electric commercialization, allowing using the same landing pads and operational systems.
The company became the first electric air taxi company to receive final airworthiness criteria from the FAA. It expanded its partnership with the U.S. Air Force to deliver two aircraft by 2025 and acquired Xwing’s autonomous division, which has completed 250 autonomous flights. This move strengthens ties with the U.S. Department of Defense. Additionally, Joby is pursuing expansion in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, positioning itself for significant growth.
Archer Aviation (ACHR)
Among the best flying stock bets in the market is Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR). It is well-positioned among other eVTOL companies. Stock stability has been great since 2023, and a potential breakout is set to happen in the future. Moreover, Archer will be commercializing its eVTOL models by 2025 in the U.S., with established deals with India, UAE and Korea.
Recently, the company signed an MOU with Southwest Airlines to create air taxi networks using Archer’s eVTOL aircraft in California airports. The deal aims to reduce over 90-minute car trips to 20-minute flights, promoting low-noise and safe travel options.
Both companies partnered to create electric air taxi networks for California airports, enhancing door-to-door passenger transport. This collaboration involves working with Southwest employees and unions to improve operations. Paul Cullen, Southwest’s VP of Real Estate, highlighted the potential of Archer’s air taxis to enhance customer convenience and flight experiences while exploring future opportunities in California and beyond.
EHang Holdings (EH)
EHang (NASDAQ:EH), a Chinese leader in autonomous aerial vehicles, is well-positioned for growth despite recent controversies and low stock valuation. The company advanced its product development through delivery trials with DHL-Sinotrans and partnered with Bao’an district for assembly, delivering 13 aircraft in Q3 last year.
The company benefited from supportive Chinese policies for the low-altitude economy, positioning itself for growth and expected profitability next year. EHang successfully commercialized eVTOLs in China and partnered with Southern Airlines to advance low-altitude solutions. The order flow for the EH216-S increased after receiving mass production clearance, promising strong growth ahead. This positions EH stock for significant growth among small-cap stocks.
Analysts predict EHang’s stock could rise to $72.87 by 2025, up from around $14. EHang also completed its first passenger flights with the EH216-S eVTOL, boosting local tourism and increasing global orders after certification.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.